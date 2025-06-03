- Advertisement -

On June 21 — the longest day of the year — Amsterdam will celebrate its 750th birthday by shutting down a 15-kilometre stretch of the A10 ring road for a spectacular festival called “On the Ring.”

This party blends culture, music, movement and meaning — right on the asphalt that ironically divides the city. 🛣️

A car-free day worth celebrating

For the weekend of June 21 to June 22, a large part of the A10 highway will be completely closed off for cars, transforming the road into a pedestrian party ground.

Organisers are urging everyone to ditch the cars at home and arrive by bike, foot, or scooter. You’ll also have to expect traffic congestion and delays that may potentially exceed an hour.

But hey, if you had prior engagements, ditch them too and join in on the fun! 🙈

What’s on the program?

This isn’t just an average block party with an amateur DJ.

It’s a full-on production that dozens of cultural institutions and creative organisations from across Amsterdam have come together in order to deliver a spectacle that reflects the city’s vibrant spirit.

What an iconic way to celebrate. Image: Amsterdam750/Pers

Here’s a few things on the program:

The day kicks off with a 7.5 kilometre run along the Ring, energized by DJs providing live music along the way.

As the day unfolds, the A10 becomes a moving festival with even more DJs you can dance to on floats and dance crews parading between the s106 to s105. Expect a mix of different musical genres, from punk techno to Caribbean beats.

Prefer something a bit more chilled? Various choirs will be performing throughout the day at different locations on the ring.

For those who prefer the visual arts, there will be a fashion show titled “Past, Present, Future.” If a catwalk on a highway doesn’t grab your attention, we’re not sure what will.

And yes, it does get crazier than that. Nearly 400 couples are registered to get married on the ring. Talk about a memorable backdrop for tying the knot!

Why “On the Ring” matters

In Amsterdam, the A10 Ring isn’t just infrastructure, but a symbol, often used to describe the social and spatial divide between the city’s inner and outer areas.

This event shifts the narrative by transforming the ring into a place that brings people together, regardless of postcodes.

Will you be joining in on the fun? Let us know in the comments below.