💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

Amsterdam to shut down A10 ring for a massive party celebrating 750th anniversary

Ready for the party of the century?

NewsEntertainmentTraffic
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-op-de-ring-festival-location-from-above
Image: Amsterdam750/Press release https://www.flickr.com/photos/201794146@N03/54518953524/in/photostream/
- Advertisement -

On June 21 — the longest day of the year — Amsterdam will celebrate its 750th birthday by shutting down a 15-kilometre stretch of the A10 ring road for a spectacular festival called “On the Ring.”

This party blends culture, music, movement and meaning — right on the asphalt that ironically divides the city. 🛣️

A car-free day worth celebrating

For the weekend of June 21 to June 22, a large part of the A10 highway will be completely closed off for cars, transforming the road into a pedestrian party ground.

Organisers are urging everyone to ditch the cars at home and arrive by bike, foot, or scooter. You’ll also have to expect traffic congestion and delays that may potentially exceed an hour.

But hey, if you had prior engagements, ditch them too and join in on the fun! 🙈

What’s on the program?

This isn’t just an average block party with an amateur DJ.

- Advertisement -

It’s a full-on production that dozens of cultural institutions and creative organisations from across Amsterdam have come together in order to deliver a spectacle that reflects the city’s vibrant spirit.

map-of-a10-party-spots-around-amsterdam-for-750-anniversary-celebration
What an iconic way to celebrate. Image: Amsterdam750/Pers

Here’s a few things on the program:

  • The day kicks off with a 7.5 kilometre run along the Ring, energized by DJs providing live music along the way.
  • As the day unfolds, the A10 becomes a moving festival with even more DJs you can dance to on floats and dance crews parading between the s106 to s105. Expect a mix of different musical genres, from punk techno to Caribbean beats.
  • Prefer something a bit more chilled? Various choirs will be performing throughout the day at different locations on the ring.
  • For those who prefer the visual arts, there will be a fashion show titled “Past, Present, Future.” If a catwalk on a highway doesn’t grab your attention, we’re not sure what will. 
  • And yes, it does get crazier than that. Nearly 400 couples are registered to get married on the ring. Talk about a memorable backdrop for tying the knot!

Why “On the Ring” matters

In Amsterdam, the A10 Ring isn’t just infrastructure, but a symbol, often used to describe the social and spatial divide between the city’s inner and outer areas.

This event shifts the narrative by transforming the ring into a place that brings people together, regardless of postcodes.

Will you be joining in on the fun? Let us know in the comments below.

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Amsterdam750/Pers
Previous article
9 energising places to work or study in Leiden in 2025
Next article
The Atlantic Wall: the remnants of Nazis on the Dutch coast
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

No Dutch trains or alternative transport this Friday, due to 24-hour strike

Heads up, train travellers! 🚨 A major strike is on track (pun intended) for Friday, June 6, and it's bringing...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

The 19 biggest differences between France and the Netherlands

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
France and the Netherlands may share a love of bread, the same three colours on their flags, and a weirdly extensive knowledge of types...

9 masterpieces to stream from the Netherlands right now

Ada Dolanay - 0
If you’re reading this, staring at the grey skies and wondering if summer got lost somewhere over the North Sea, you’re not alone. With...

No Dutch trains or alternative transport this Friday, due to 24-hour strike

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
Heads up, train travellers! 🚨 A major strike is on track (pun intended) for Friday, June 6, and it's bringing all Dutch trains to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar