Something a little different is popping up in Amsterdam’s Vondelpark this week: The Gathering of Men.

A cosy and heartfelt initiative is offering a pop-up living room right in the iconic Vondelpark.

The space gives men the opportunity to drop in, chat, and connect as part of Mental Health Week — and it’s all about good vibes, open hearts, and meaningful conversations.

The initiative will run from June 2 to 7 and will take place between 2 PM and 8 PM.

Less small talk, more real talk

Founded by Oscar Alonso Delgado, The Gathering of Men creates a safe, welcoming space where men are encouraged to ditch the emotional armour and check in with themselves — and each other.

The motto? “How are you doing, brother?” And yes, they really do mean it.

The gathering continues at home base

In addition to the cosy pop-up in Vondelpark, The Gathering of Men is also hosting a series of events at their HQ in Amsterdam throughout Mental Health Week.

From workshops and talks to shared meals and movement sessions, there’s something for everyone looking to connect a little deeper.

Whether you’re curious, committed, or somewhere in between, everyone’s welcome. Signing up is easy: just create an account, grab your Mental Health Week pass, and choose the sessions that suit you.

You can register for more sessions anytime through their online portal and even browse the full programme. However you’re doing, there’s a spot on the sofa waiting for you.

What do you think about initiatives like this? Would you stop by the pop-up? Let us know in the comments.