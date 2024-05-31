The investigation into Wednesday’s heartbreaking incident — in which a person was sucked into the engine of a KLM Cityhopper — has now been concluded. Here’s what we know.

According to the Marechaussee (the Dutch military police), the victim was a man who worked for a company at the airport.

The investigation revealed that he climbed into the engine of his own accord, which the Marechaussee confirmed was an act of suicide.

Which company the man worked for will not be disclosed. A spokesperson for the Marechaussee stated that “out of respect for the victim and the next of kin, [they] will not make any further announcements.”

Multiple witnesses

The engine in question belonged to one of KLM’s Embraer 190 Cityhoppers, which was bound for the Danish city of Billund and was about to taxi down the runway when the incident occurred.

Multiple passengers on the plane, as well as crew members on the ground, were reported to have witnessed the incident.

Are you (or is someone you know) struggling with mental health issues? Your GP can refer you to a primary mental health provider (for counselling and online support) or suggest secondary care (for more complex issues, such as severe depression, ADHD, and anxiety disorders). At a pinch, however, the website of the Dutch Suicide Prevention Foundation offers 24/7 anonymous chat options — yes, even in English. You can also call them at 0800-0113.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮