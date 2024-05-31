Nicki Minaj has cancelled her show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam this Sunday. Concert organiser Mojo cites “last week’s events” as the reason for the sudden cancellation.

In case you missed it, the American rapper was arrested by Dutch authorities last weekend for carrying a stash of soft drugs in her luggage.

The outcome? A €350 fine and a spot on her Dutch criminal record.

As Het Parool reports, Nicki has now come forward about the incident — and she’s accused Schiphol’s military police of racism.

“Disgusting” treatment

During a livestream, Nicki expressed her frustration with Dutch authorities, whose behaviour she claims to have been racist and “disgusting” towards her.

She believes they decided to search her bags because of her skin colour and claimed the male officers seemed to enjoy the situation a little too much.

“I don’t know when I’ve ever felt this unhappy,” she shared with fans, “knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race.”

“There was one lady there — all the rest were men — and I could tell she had a heart.”

“The [men’s] treatment was just disgusting, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. And yes, I’ve been to jail before. It has nothing to do with if you’ve been to jail before.”

“Due to the events of last week, the June 2 Nicki Minaj show in Ziggo Dome Amsterdam has been cancelled. Buyers will automatically receive a refund for their purchase,” Mojo writes on their website.

Dutch authorities deny the allegations

So, what does the Koninklijke Marechaussee (Dutch Military Police) say about all this?

Well, a spokesperson told Sky News that Minaj’s arrest was “normal procedure when somebody is trying to pass border control with drugs in their luggage.”

“No matter what your background is, who you are, where you come from or where you are going,” a spokesperson also told ANP.

