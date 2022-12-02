Amsterdam wants a ban on smoking weed in the streets and residents have THOUGHTS

NewsPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
photo-of-girl-smoking-hash-in-amsterdam-on-bridge
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/young-smiling-woman-smoking-cigarette-sitting-with-flowers-bicycle-bridge-amsterdam-city_20140840.htm#query=smoke%20weed%20amsterdam&position=9&from_view=search

In the wake of Amsterdam announcing its plan to ban smoking in the city centre and cull rowdy stag parties, people had…a lot of opinions.

To curb the mass influx of tourism to Amsterdam’s city centre, the municipality is proposing ANTI-FUN RULES (our words, not theirs). Some of these include:

  • banning selling weed after 4 PM
  • banning smoking weed in parts of the city centre
  • a curtain call for the Red Light District’s sex workers after 3 AM

Alright, the rules might be anti-fun, but as we all know tourism in the Dutch capital is more crowded than an Albert Heijn when there’s a 2-for-1 sale on white bread rolls.

However, plans to halt Amsterdam’s epidemic of smoking in public and the influx of tourists have been met with quite strong opposition in the past.

Amsterdammers didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts

Het Parool did a deep dive into public opinion of the municipality’s plan. Here’s what Amsterdammers thought:

A wrong priority?

One reader was quick to point out that Amsterdam’s methods of curbing tourism did precious little to make a dent in the raging housing crisis or the ridiculous rents charged by wealthy investors.

He also added that Amsterdam’s planned smoking ban does nothing to stop the sale and use of hard drugs, which is arguably the far greater issue.

Too many tourists? Time to charge them for access to the city centre

In true thrifty Dutch style, another responder claimed that the best solution would be to pull a Donald Trump and BUILD A WALL and charge non-Amsterdammers for access. No, we’re not kidding.

Yes, the issue is so bad that even the tourists are complaining about tourists. 👀

Rubbish dumpers, rats, and wild pissers are the real problem

If you’ve been taking to the streets of Amsterdam for a public wee, this reader has a bone to pick with you.

According to her, between public urination, dumping rubbish on the streets, and people smoking in spite of the ban, both real tourists and residents are being driven away. Maybe encouraging public urination is then the solution?

Ban tourists on bikes next!

Cheering at the ban, which would mean they’d no longer get a noseful of weed smoke from partying tourists, one reader even called for harsher terms.

The reader energetically pointed out the danger of hordes of “clumsy tourists” on heavy electric bicycles, adding that he’d sign up for enforcement entirely for free if his suggested ban were to go through.

How about a slow Sunday?

Although they were happy to be living in the centre, another reader noted that there hadn’t been a low season for years.

Their suggestion was introducing a “slow Sunday”, where all shops are closed on a Sunday and the entire city experiences a lull in activity.

Dubbing the proposal “beautifully boring”, the responder said it would open the door to creativity and a different form of tourism.

What are your thoughts on Amsterdam’s proposed smoking ban? Tell us all about them in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
The best tips to learn Dutch: my experience of grasping the language
Next article
The cannibal who ate a Dutch student (and then starred in adult films) just died
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

20% of young Dutch people still think Zwarte Piet is A-OK

Results are in! A year has been and gone but Zwarte Piet is still here. A recent survey has revealed...
Eva Lakeman -

Latest posts

20% of young Dutch people still think Zwarte Piet is A-OK

Eva Lakeman - 0
Results are in! A year has been and gone but Zwarte Piet is still here. A recent survey has revealed that 20% of young...

The cannibal who ate a Dutch student (and then starred in adult films) just died

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Issei Sagawa, a Japanese man who murdered and partially ate 24-year-old Dutch student Renée Hartevelt from Heemstede in 1981, has died in Tokyo at...

The best tips to learn Dutch: my experience of grasping the language

Amanda Steck - 5
In need of some good tips to learn Dutch? Does Dutch seem like a nightmare of a language to you? Then our tips on...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X