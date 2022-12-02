Amsterdam wants a ban on smoking weed in the streets and residents have THOUGHTS

In the wake of Amsterdam announcing its plan to ban smoking in the city centre and cull rowdy stag parties, people had…a lot of opinions.

To curb the mass influx of tourism to Amsterdam’s city centre, the municipality is proposing ANTI-FUN RULES (our words, not theirs). Some of these include:

banning selling weed after 4 PM

banning smoking weed in parts of the city centre

a curtain call for the Red Light District’s sex workers after 3 AM

Alright, the rules might be anti-fun, but as we all know tourism in the Dutch capital is more crowded than an Albert Heijn when there’s a 2-for-1 sale on white bread rolls.

However, plans to halt Amsterdam’s epidemic of smoking in public and the influx of tourists have been met with quite strong opposition in the past.

Amsterdammers didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts

Het Parool did a deep dive into public opinion of the municipality’s plan. Here’s what Amsterdammers thought:

A wrong priority?

One reader was quick to point out that Amsterdam’s methods of curbing tourism did precious little to make a dent in the raging housing crisis or the ridiculous rents charged by wealthy investors.

He also added that Amsterdam’s planned smoking ban does nothing to stop the sale and use of hard drugs, which is arguably the far greater issue.

Too many tourists? Time to charge them for access to the city centre

In true thrifty Dutch style, another responder claimed that the best solution would be to pull a Donald Trump and BUILD A WALL and charge non-Amsterdammers for access. No, we’re not kidding.

Just heard tourists complaining about too many tourists in Amsterdam. Start simple by multiplying the tourist tax with 10 @AmsterdamNL — Adriaan Mol (@adriaanmol) August 8, 2018 Yes, the issue is so bad that even the tourists are complaining about tourists. 👀

Rubbish dumpers, rats, and wild pissers are the real problem

If you’ve been taking to the streets of Amsterdam for a public wee, this reader has a bone to pick with you.

According to her, between public urination, dumping rubbish on the streets, and people smoking in spite of the ban, both real tourists and residents are being driven away. Maybe encouraging public urination is then the solution?

Ban tourists on bikes next!

Cheering at the ban, which would mean they’d no longer get a noseful of weed smoke from partying tourists, one reader even called for harsher terms.

Heads-up for tourists in Amsterdam: riding a bike in our town is more than keeping your #balance. These lanes are like our highways so if you decide to enter into traffic, better be sure you can control your vehicle. We will severely hate your guts if you don't.#vss365 — Tangeriney (@tangerine_now) April 22, 2022

The reader energetically pointed out the danger of hordes of “clumsy tourists” on heavy electric bicycles, adding that he’d sign up for enforcement entirely for free if his suggested ban were to go through.

How about a slow Sunday?

Although they were happy to be living in the centre, another reader noted that there hadn’t been a low season for years.

Their suggestion was introducing a “slow Sunday”, where all shops are closed on a Sunday and the entire city experiences a lull in activity.

Dubbing the proposal “beautifully boring”, the responder said it would open the door to creativity and a different form of tourism.

What are your thoughts on Amsterdam’s proposed smoking ban? Tell us all about them in the comments below!