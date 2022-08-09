It’s official: Amsterdam is completely overloaded with tourists

It’s hard to walk around Amsterdam without running into a few — or a few thousand — tourists. So it’s no surprise to hear that it’s now scientifically and officially confirmed: the Dutch capital is overloaded.

Amsterdam is amazing, which is why everyone wants to live there, and even more people want to travel there. It’s bound to get a bit crowded.

However, we didn’t realise just how crowded Amsterdam really is — until we read this study. 👇

Let’s talk about data

The travel agency Holidu just conducted a study on the most visited European cities, and developed a handy ranking for anyone wishing to escape the crowds this (late) summer.

In order to reach their conclusions, only data from 2019 was used. This was to make sure pandemic tourist numbers wouldn’t interfere with the results.

They combined the “most visited cities” lists of The Savvy Backpacker and Air Mundo, to compile the ultimate list of the most popular European destinations.

Then, they divided the number of tourists in 2019 by the number of local residents, and ended up with an ultimate list of Europe’s busiest travel destinations.

Amsterdam lands in the top 10

Out of 35 cities, Amsterdam lands in 8th place, with a whopping 12 tourists in the city per inhabitant — yikes!

That’s worse than Paris, Prague, and Barcelona, but quite a bit better than Dubrovnik, Venice, and Florence. Well, well, we’re not really surprised…

READ MORE | The Netherlands is about to get six new night trains to major European cities!

Check out the complete overview here:

It's safe to say, if you're planning a trip to Amsterdam, you can expect to drown in bumbags, backpacks, and selfie sticks.

But don't let that stop you from enjoying the Dutch capital — after all, it's popular for a reason!

Do you think Amsterdam is too touristy for its own good? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

