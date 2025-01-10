This Amsterdam-based food chain ‘beats McDonald’s’ and gets rave reviews abroad, have you heard of it? 

It’s right under our noses 🍔

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Amsterdam’s very own Fat Phill’s is the rising star in the burger business, with both national and international media reporting that it “beats” industry giants like McDonald’s — but how? 

Let’s sink our teeth into the juicy details. 😋

A fast-growing fast-food chain

Armin Vahabian, the mastermind behind Fat Phill’s, started his culinary hustle by selling poké bowls and sandwiches from the kitchen of his father’s Persian restaurant, writes Het Parool

This quickly escalated into American-inspired burgers after Vahabian discovered the Philly cheesesteak on a trip to the U.S. 

With witty and… adventurous slogans like “We make ‘m fatter” and “The fattest in town,” Fat Phill’s has seen its brand boom — despite current health trends.

Today, the restaurant is raved about in the media. Het Financieele Dagblad has crowned it the “fastest growing hamburger chain in Europe,” and food bloggers claim it “beats out McDonald’s and KFC any day of the week.”

A taste of international success

Fat Phill’s started with one location in Amsterdam but quickly spread its wings to multiple locations across the Netherlands, from Amsterdam’s Flower Market to Leiden.

The burger joint has recently opened a new location in London, meeting with rave reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Now, the chain has plans to expand to Munich, as well. ✈️

📍Fat Phill’s Diner, The Netherlands. Located in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and many more locations, we’re putting this burger joint to the test. Let’s eat 🤝🍔 #burger #amsterdam #smashburger #tiktokfood #amsterdamfood #foodies #restaurantamsterdam #takeaway #netherlandsfood #rotterdamfood #hamburger #rotterdamhotspots

Vahabian plans to open 50 stores in the Netherlands and continue expanding abroad.

The only advice we can give him is to turn Fat Phill’s into a 24/7 diner, just like the ones he fell in love with in the U.S. 😉

Have you heard of Fat Phill’s? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

