10 tips for finding a job in the Netherlands (without speaking Dutch)

Moving to the Netherlands and finding a job without speaking Dutch may seem challenging, but there are numerous opportunities if you know where to look.

Here are 10 essential tips to help you find a job in the Netherlands, without speaking Dutch!

1. Use English-language job boards

There are several job boards tailored for English-speaking job seekers in the Netherlands. Websites like Undutchables and Together Abroad list positions specifically for expats.

These platforms make it easier to find jobs that don’t require Dutch proficiency. Make sure your CV is up to date first — if not, you can use a CV maker to easily update it, format it, and tailor it to each job!

2. Target multinational companies

Multinational companies in the Netherlands often use English as their primary working language. Many international corporations have offices in major cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, and actively seek English-speaking professionals.

Look for companies in sectors like tech, finance, or consulting, which are typically open to international talent.

3. Focus on international hubs

Cities like Amsterdam, Utrecht, and Rotterdam are home to many international companies and have a high concentration of English-speaking professionals.

Targeting job opportunities in these areas may increase your chances of finding a position that doesn’t require Dutch.

Jobs in the Netherlands are often flexible to work from home. Image: Depositphotos

4. Use LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a widely-used platform in the Netherlands and is instrumental in job hunting. Make sure your LinkedIn profile is updated and tailored to your target roles.

Connect with recruiters and companies in your field, and consider reaching out to potential employers directly to express your interest in open positions.

5. Develop in-demand skills

The demand for skilled professionals is high in sectors like IT, finance, engineering, and healthcare. If you have expertise in these areas, your chances of finding a job without speaking Dutch are significantly higher.

Consider taking online courses to develop skills in these in-demand fields if needed.

6. Attend networking events

Networking is crucial in the Netherlands, and many networking events are held in English, especially those catering to expats.

Attend job fairs, industry meetups, and other events to connect with professionals in your field. Make sure to bring your resume with you.

7. Work with recruiters

Several recruitment agencies in the Netherlands focus on placing English-speaking talent.

Undutchables and Adams Multilingual Recruitment are two agencies known for connecting expats with job opportunities. Partnering with these agencies can streamline your job search.

8. Apply for English-speaking jobs

Some roles inherently require English fluency, especially those with a focus on international markets. Examples include digital marketing, content writing, sales, customer service, and technical support for English-speaking clients.

Search for job descriptions that list English as the primary language.

English-speaking jobs are not always easy to find, but they do exist. Image: Freepik

9. Prepare for cultural differences

The Dutch work culture values directness, transparency, and punctuality. Being aware of these cultural norms can help you make a positive impression during interviews and while networking.

Show your willingness to adapt to the local work culture even if you’re not fluent in Dutch.

10. Start learning basic Dutch

While you can secure a job without Dutch, learning some basics can be advantageous and make daily life easier.

Many Dutch people appreciate the effort, and it shows your willingness to integrate into the culture. Free online platforms like Duolingo or Memrise can help you get started.

