This Dutch city is one of the best low-cost destinations in Europe

What... wait? 🤨

When you think of Amsterdam, do you think of overpriced oat milk lattes? Pricey public transport? And expensive Michelin-star restaurants? Well, it might be time to rethink that image.

As it turns out, the Dutch capital is actually one of the best cities in Europe for low-cost adventures.

At least that’s the result of research done by Holidu, a British booking portal for holiday homes. They analysed the 50 most popular city destinations in Europe to see what they offer for free.

To do so, they compared the number of free museums, tourist attractions, events and guided tours in each city. And the results are in. 👇

Amsterdam takes seventh place 👑

The Dutch love a good ol’ gratis uitje (free outing), and that’s reflected in their capital.

In Amsterdam, visitors can enjoy 18 free museums, attend 721 free events, and try out 49 free city tours.

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2024 [UPDATED]

On top of that, the city is also very walkable (or bikeable!), making it easy to skip public transport. Fancy some food? Why not ditch the upscale restaurants and grab a bite at one of the many street food markets?

There are many ways to see Amsterdam on a budget; you just have to know where to look. 🤓

Europe’s budget-friendly top 10

Curious to see what other cities in Europe are good for a low-cost adventure? They might surprise you.

RankingCityFree museumsFree eventsFree guided city tours
1London 🇬🇧961,22279
2Paris 🇫🇷3068594
3Madrid 🇪🇸31227176
4Rome 🇮🇹338280
5Barcelona 🇪🇸14205164
6Milan 🇮🇹1767034
7Amsterdam 🇳🇱1872149
8Prague 🇨🇿1559134
9Lisbon 🇵🇹1581140
10Berlin 🇩🇪3541928

What’s your favourite destination for a budget trip? Share your tips in the comments!

Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

