When you think of Amsterdam, do you think of overpriced oat milk lattes? Pricey public transport? And expensive Michelin-star restaurants? Well, it might be time to rethink that image.

As it turns out, the Dutch capital is actually one of the best cities in Europe for low-cost adventures.

At least that’s the result of research done by Holidu, a British booking portal for holiday homes. They analysed the 50 most popular city destinations in Europe to see what they offer for free.

To do so, they compared the number of free museums, tourist attractions, events and guided tours in each city. And the results are in. 👇

Amsterdam takes seventh place 👑

The Dutch love a good ol’ gratis uitje (free outing), and that’s reflected in their capital.

In Amsterdam, visitors can enjoy 18 free museums, attend 721 free events, and try out 49 free city tours.

On top of that, the city is also very walkable (or bikeable!), making it easy to skip public transport. Fancy some food? Why not ditch the upscale restaurants and grab a bite at one of the many street food markets?

There are many ways to see Amsterdam on a budget; you just have to know where to look. 🤓

Europe’s budget-friendly top 10

Curious to see what other cities in Europe are good for a low-cost adventure? They might surprise you.

Ranking City Free museums Free events Free guided city tours 1 London 🇬🇧 96 1,222 79 2 Paris 🇫🇷 30 685 94 3 Madrid 🇪🇸 31 227 176 4 Rome 🇮🇹 33 82 80 5 Barcelona 🇪🇸 14 205 164 6 Milan 🇮🇹 17 670 34 7 Amsterdam 🇳🇱 18 721 49 8 Prague 🇨🇿 15 59 134 9 Lisbon 🇵🇹 15 81 140 10 Berlin 🇩🇪 35 419 28

What’s your favourite destination for a budget trip? Share your tips in the comments!