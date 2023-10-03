🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Slow down! Amsterdam drops inner-city speed limit to 30 km/h

NewsTraffic
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
cars-lined-up-in-traffic-in-central-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/amsterdam-car.html?filter=all&qview=295081510

Driving in Amsterdam should be considered an extreme sport — but not for much longer. By the end of this year, the speed limit in the city will be significantly reduced — from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

You might already be able to spot signs around the city indicating the new speed limit. If you look closely, you’ll see that these have stickers stating that the new measure only applies from 8 December onwards. 

Until then, speed away! (Just kidding, please drive safely and follow traffic rules). 🚗

New infrastructural measures

According to NU.nl, five thousand new speed signs will soon be installed around Amsterdam, and 170 traffic lights will be adjusted.

But the developments don’t stop there. Starting in January, LED signs will be placed along roads to remind drivers to drive at the correct speed. If you see a smiley, you’re doing great; if you see a frowning face, slow down. 

READ MORE | Why driving in the Netherlands is stressful: My experience of living in the Netherlands

New measures will apply to 80 per cent of the roads in the city. In some areas, public transport will also have to stick to new rules, with trams and buses in separate lanes being set a speed limit of 50 km/h.

Putting an end to the chaos

Why all of these new measures? Well, they’re coming for several reasons. First, serious accidents are expected to be reduced by 20 or 30 per cent.

READ MORE | Renting a car in the Netherlands: driving in Amsterdam and beyond 

Second, noise pollution is expected to decrease. This will comfort Amsterdammers who know the struggle of not being able to sleep because of loud tram lines and honking cars zooming past your window.

Transport companies and emergency services will monitor the changes closely to determine the effectiveness of the new measures. ⚡️

How do you feel about these speed restrictions? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Lock your cars: a serial car thief is on the run in Amsterdam
Next article
Three women stabbed on the same Utrecht street within a week
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Cheese, tulips, and… inequality? Dutch gender pay gap widens

Surprise, surprise: even one of the most egalitarian countries in the world discriminates against women in the workplace! The Dutch...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Cheese, tulips, and… inequality? Dutch gender pay gap widens

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Surprise, surprise: even one of the most egalitarian countries in the world discriminates against women in the workplace! The Dutch pay gap has increased,...

Let your kids run wild this autumn break at Wereld Museum Leiden’s Animal Academy! 

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Ah, autumn, the leaves are turning, the air is cooling, and during autumn break, school is out. It’s great — but sometimes you just...

This Amsterdam restaurant was rated the best in the WORLD

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
For the first time ever, a Dutch restaurant has topped Tripadvisor's Best of the Best ranking. The restaurant in question? Restaurant Bougainville — a Michelin-starred...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.