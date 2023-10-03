Slow down! Amsterdam drops inner-city speed limit to 30 km/h

Driving in Amsterdam should be considered an extreme sport — but not for much longer. By the end of this year, the speed limit in the city will be significantly reduced — from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

You might already be able to spot signs around the city indicating the new speed limit. If you look closely, you’ll see that these have stickers stating that the new measure only applies from 8 December onwards.

Until then, speed away! (Just kidding, please drive safely and follow traffic rules). 🚗

New infrastructural measures

According to NU.nl, five thousand new speed signs will soon be installed around Amsterdam, and 170 traffic lights will be adjusted.

But the developments don’t stop there. Starting in January, LED signs will be placed along roads to remind drivers to drive at the correct speed. If you see a smiley, you’re doing great; if you see a frowning face, slow down.

New measures will apply to 80 per cent of the roads in the city. In some areas, public transport will also have to stick to new rules, with trams and buses in separate lanes being set a speed limit of 50 km/h.

Putting an end to the chaos

Why all of these new measures? Well, they’re coming for several reasons. First, serious accidents are expected to be reduced by 20 or 30 per cent.

Second, noise pollution is expected to decrease. This will comfort Amsterdammers who know the struggle of not being able to sleep because of loud tram lines and honking cars zooming past your window.

Transport companies and emergency services will monitor the changes closely to determine the effectiveness of the new measures. ⚡️

How do you feel about these speed restrictions? Let us know in the comments!