Lock your cars: a serial car thief is on the run in Amsterdam

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Image: Depositphotos

While being chased by the police all the way from Belgium, a man stole three cars and hit several others. He’s now on the run in Amsterdam.

The man drove from Belgium into the Netherlands, where he was spotted by Dutch politie driving the first stolen car, according to NU.nl.

Three cars stolen, many damaged

When the man decided that the first car wasn’t good enough anymore, he dropped it in Geldermalsen. In the same place, he stole his second car by ordering a driver out of their own car.

Once he made it to Amsterdam, the suspect did the same thing again. In a high-speed chase, the thief made his way through Amsterdam West and Nieuw-West,  hitting several parked cars along the way. 

Suspect on the run (literally)

The suspect’s streak stopped when he encountered a flat tire in Sloterdijk in Amsterdam. The twist now is that he’s fleeing on foot. 🏃‍♂️

Police have looked for the suspect with two helicopters, but he could not be found anywhere. Hopefully, for his sake, he can run faster than a car. 😬

Feature Image:Depositphotos
