Three women stabbed on the same Utrecht street within a week

NewsCrime
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
dutch-police-politie-van
Image: Depositphotos

Three twenty-something women have all been stabbed within the same week and around the same bridge in Utrecht. Police are now wondering if all three crimes could be connected.

Last night at around midnight, a 20-year-old woman was walking over the bridge called the Balijebrug in the Rivierenwijk, Utrecht, when she was stabbed.

The victim has since been hospitalised with minor injuries, RTV Utrecht reports.

In the meantime, the police are using a sniffer dog, as well as other tactics, around the bridge to find out more about the crime.

Two other attacks

Sadly, this stabbing is not a stand-alone case; last Wednesday, another young woman, aged 23, was stabbed with a “sharp object”.

This happened right before her handbag was snatched up by the perpetrator. Again, the woman suffered minor injuries from the attack.

Horrifyingly enough, a third incident took place along the same bridge at around 2 AM on Saturday morning when another 23-year-old woman was stabbed with an unspecified sharp object.

Translation: “We are looking for witnesses or people with more information about a stabbing incident #Balijelaan #Utrecht that took place last night – September 30 at 2:25 AM. For more information, click on the link.”

The Dutch-speaking man responsible for this incident is reportedly around 25 years old, with dark hair, and about 1.70-1.75 meters tall, RTV Utrecht reports.

Separate incidents or connected crimes?

The similarity across all three attacks feels too uncanny to ignore — especially given the proximity and timing — so police are considering the possibility of a connection between them.

READ MORE | Dutch university hospital shooter kills three people, police confirm

Even so, they are also investigating the events as separate crimes and want to “keep all other scenarios open”, according to their spokesperson, NOS reports.

What are your thoughts on these three stabbings? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

