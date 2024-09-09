Normally, when the train on a night out is a spinning, thumping, loud experience, it’s because you’re making your tipsy way home — but at this festival next month, it’s an intentional event.

You can hop on the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) 50HERTZ Club Train and enjoy special performances all night long.

Tracks on the tracks

Big names like Martin Garrix are headlining the festival, which takes place from 16 to 20 October in various locations across the Dutch capital.

For the 300 festival goers (or passengers) boogying on board the Club Train, there will be more great DJs and artists.

The unique train will make eight trips from Amsterdam Centraal across the country on 18, 19 and 20 October, with tickets on sale September 16.

As far as we know, you will not be required to tap your OV at the doors. 😉

