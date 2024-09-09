Is it a train, or is it a nightclub? Raving on Dutch public transport is (temporarily) possible

Can they drop us home after? 🚉

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
photo-of-dj-playing-set-in-front-of-crowd-with-arms-up
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/dj.html?filter=all&qview=70602513

Normally, when the train on a night out is a spinning, thumping, loud experience, it’s because you’re making your tipsy way home but at this festival next month, it’s an intentional event.

You can hop on the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) 50HERTZ Club Train and enjoy special performances all night long.

Tracks on the tracks

Big names like Martin Garrix are headlining the festival, which takes place from 16 to 20 October in various locations across the Dutch capital.

For the 300 festival goers (or passengers) boogying on board the Club Train, there will be more great DJs and artists.

The unique train will make eight trips from Amsterdam Centraal across the country on 18, 19 and 20 October, with tickets on sale September 16.

As far as we know, you will not be required to tap your OV at the doors. 😉

Would you attend a night out on a train? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

It's happening

