Turns out people love making porn on Dutch trains, who knew?

No comment 🤦

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Woman-touching-herself-on-front-of-train
Image: Screenshot of Pornhub video (Modified)

Yep, that’s right: besides fried chicken and kaassoufflé, people are now also eating sausages on Dutch trains. And by that we mean they’re making porn. 

Yes, you read that right (unfortunately). There are over 100 videos online of guys and girls touching themselves, and each other, on NS trains. In some cases, unsuspecting passengers have even made an appearance in them. Pretty grim. 

The videos are shared to paywall platforms like OnlyFans and F2F. On X (formerly Twitter), users can also share short fragments as a teaser, some of which receive millions of views, as NOS reports. 

Is this all legal?

Well, yes and no. Let me explain.

It is illegal to masturbate in public under Dutch criminal law. However, up until July 1, a moving train was not considered a public place.  

READ MORE | Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL 

This doesn’t stop creators from creating this kind of content — and people from watching it. In fact, this type of video brings in 2-3 times more views than your average porno. 😳

What are the NS doing about it? 

The NS has called the videos “disgusting and unacceptable” whilst saying the rail union FNV is aware of the phenomenon. However, they are not entirely sure of how often it happens. 

The NS have said they will investigate how many videos of this kind are online, and work with police to see if there is anything more they can do.

Following a rise in nuisance reports in 2022, the NS have been monitoring cameras on trains where patterns emerge of people creating unsafe situations. 

READ MORE | A guide to night buses and night trains in the Netherlands

The NS have not filed any new reports of what they call ‘treinrukkers’ or ‘train jerks’  since 2022. 

For now it is yet to be seen how the NS will handle the issue. 

What are your thoughts about the rise of porn content on NS trains? Let us know below.

Feature Image:Image: Screenshot of Pornhub video (Modified)
Joost Klein disqualified for…nothing? Case dropped against Eurovision star
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Chris hails from the beautiful (and occasionally rainy) Donegal, Ireland. With a degree in History and English under his belt, he’s now diving into an MA in Journalism. Having grown up in Ireland, he’s no stranger to a bit of rain, so the Dutch weather feels just like home to him. In fact, when it comes to Dutch rain, it’s like Ireland but with more bikes and fewer sheep!

