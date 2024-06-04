Amsterdam is giving away thousands of free bikes: here’s who can get one

Two bikes with one stone. 🚲

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
In an effort to encourage bike use, the municipality of Amsterdam is giving away 3250 refurbished bicycles to city residents and aid organisations.

What’s more, the refurbished fietsen are coming from the many bicycle depots around the city that are too full for capacity. Nifty, right?

Most of the bikes are being given to refugees and asylum seekers who’ve never had cycling experience, and Amsterdam plans to use the bikes to teach more children how to cycle, reports Mobilieit.nl.

Easy and affordable

Melanie van der Horst, Amsterdam’s traffic alderman, wants residents to move around the city easily. And what better way to do so than by bike?

The city previously ran a pilot programme distributing around 300 bikes, which was a big success. Now, the programme is running on a bigger scale.

Several foundations are distributing the bicycles, and new partners can still register for the bike giveaway.

A thrifty initiative

This initiative is also curbing another problem.

According to Het Parool, tens of thousands of unclaimed bicycles are filling bicycle depots way past capacity, where incorrectly parked and abandoned bikes are stored.

Amsterdam has made room in the city budget to refurbish these old bicycles and get them to new owners in an effort to reduce the crowding of these depots.

What would you do with a free bicycle from the city? Tell us in the comments below!

Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

1 COMMENT

  1. A very nice gesture, I would even call it enlightened, that will perhaps lead to some people selling the bike, so they can pay their rent.

