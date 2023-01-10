Ooh la la! Amsterdam is the third trendiest luxury destination in Europe

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Night-city-view-of-Amsterdam-with canals-and-typical-colored-houses
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/51046097/stock-photo-night-city-view-of-amsterdam.html

Amsterdam does it again! The Dutch capital makes the third trendiest European destination for a luxury vacation after Prague and London. 

A study by OVO Network analyzed 37 European cities and considered the number of Michelin-star restaurants, luxury spas, five-star hotels, the safety index and luxury search trends, making Amsterdam the third most searched city for luxury getaways. 

A little luxury in Amsterdam

According to the study, Amsterdam offers its tourists plenty of four and five-star hotels, and Michelin-star restaurants for tourists to enjoy their stay.

Infographic-about-luxury-facilities-in-the-entherlands
Amsterdam just oozes relaxation and leisure! Image: OVO Network

The study revealed that Amsterdam received a whopping 1,500 Google searches per million visitors for luxury vacationers, which is four times the amount of luxury-term searches than the average city. 

London takes first place with 2,000 searches, while Prague comes in second with 1,900.

Amsterdam associated with luxury? Absolutely! 

READ MORE | 9 of the best hotels for an epic stay in Amsterdam 

The best of the best

Amsterdam attracts almost nine million tourists a year, and the number of luxury facilities per tourist places Amsterdam in the 18th spot on the overall rankings. 

Overall, the Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva are the top luxury cities in Europe, with Madrid taking third place. 

Time to start booking that next luxury holiday! 🧳

Have you tried the luxuries Amsterdam has to offer? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Investing in the Netherlands: 7 great apps for getting into stocks
Dutch delivery worker can’t hold it, does a wee by a front door (and was caught on camera)
Francesca Burbano
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

