9 of the best hotels for an epic stay in Amsterdam

Whatever brings you to the Dutch capital, whether it’s an epic stag night or a romantic couple’s getaway, we’ve got the list of the best hotels in Amsterdam.

If you’re looking for affordability, a luxury stay, or a unique experience, finding a hotel in Amsterdam can quite a task. With over 500 hotels in and near Amsterdam’s city centre, choosing the perfect one can be a challenge.

Luckily, as Amsterdam locals, we’re here to spare you the time. Here are nine of the greatest hotels in Amsterdam!

1. Zoku: For business and co-working

Zoku’s innovative hotel rooms are an architectural dream. Image: Zoku/Supplied

A hotel that functions like an office-away-from-home, Zoku is a relaxed place to live, work, and socialise while you work in the city (and do a little bit of exploring while you’re in the Dutch capital!).

Zoku offers shared dorms, private rooms, and even personal lofts, so there’s sure to be a way to stay in comfort while getting that remote work done.

Want to make it feel a bit more personal during your stay? Zoku offers to add a finishing touch to your room by choosing your preferred artwork from their art swap, making it really feel like home.

TIP: To save 15% on your room, book directly on Zoku’s website!

📍 Location: Weesperstraat 105, 1018 VN Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €109 – €250 per night

2. Aparthotel Adagio Amsterdam South: Enjoy your own studio

Inside the hotel, you’ll find luxury apartments with plush equipment. Image: Aparthotel Adagio/Supplied

If you’re staying in Amsterdam, but prefer to have more of your own space, then Aparthotel Adagio in Amsterdam South is just the place to go!

With comfortable studios and one or two bedroom apartments on offer, these flexible living spaces just outside the city centre are perfect for longer stays.

READ MORE | Aparthotel Adagio — have a long-stay in luxury (at an affordable price)

Each studio or apartment comes with an equipped kitchen, including an oven, hob, and counter space for meal prep, as well as a comfortable bed and free Wifi. They also have a private car park, a 24-hour reception, and an onsite gym. 🤸‍♀️

📍 Location: Professor J.H. Bavincklaan 5, 1183 AT Amstelveen

💰 Price range: €171 – €486 per night

3. ClinkNOORD: Affordability and fun

Even the lobby in this hostel is comfortable and welcoming. Image: ClinkNOORD/Supplied

ClinkNOORD in Amsterdam is a youth hostel offering a budget-friendly solution to staying in the city, but with the added bonus of having built-in exploration buddies extra of easy socialisation.

Stay in a shared dorm of up to ten people and make some new besties, or choose a private room and bond over dinner in the canteen.

Prefer the bottom bunk? At ClinkNOORD, you have to option to book ahead of time, and make sure you’ve got the right bed for your stay.

READ MORE | 5 Reasons to try ClinkNOORD Hostel for a long stay in Amsterdam

Love unique experiences? Well, this hostel is located in a 1920’s converted laboratory in Amsterdam Noord, a gratis (free) five-minute ferry ride from Amsterdam Central Station.

📍 Location: Badhuiskade 3, 1031 KV Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €37.65 – €187 per night

4. Boat&Co: A hotel on the waterfront

The interior of Boat&Co is to die for. Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied

Boat&Co is an apartment hotel right on the water of Amsterdam. Each apartment has a fully-equipped kitchen, a living space, a dedicated work area, bathroom, and, of course, comfy beds!

Want to hit the bike paths like a real Dutchie? An added perk of booking directly with Boat&Co is that you can get free use of a bike during your stay.

Even better, because popular Amsterdam areas like Westerpark and Jordaan are only a few minutes cycle away, you’ll be all the more grateful for your speedy wheels.

TIP: Book directly on Boat&Co’s website to get 25% off!

📍 Location: Revaleiland 500, 1014 ZG Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €179 – €539 per night

5. Marriot Leidseplein: For stunning views

If you’re a lover of high-rise views, the Marriot Leidseplein is the best choice to see across the city. A 5-star luxury hotel, your stay here will be nothing short of fabulous.

Within walking distance of iconic museums such as the Anne Frank House or the Rijksmuseum, it is in an ideal location. The Marriot also has a 24-hour fitness centre and a sauna for extra comfort.

The hotel offers a range of different room types, from the classic double to the huge family room.

📍 Location: Stadhouderskade 12, 1054 ES Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €216 – €517 per night

6. Hotel Wittenburg: Jet back to the 18th century

The bedrooms inside this long-stay hotel are just wonderful. Image: Hotel Wittenbug/Supplied

With a grand 5-star rating on TripAdvisor, Hotel Wittenburg is a modern hotel with contemporary Dutch interior design.

Situated in the Plantage district, a great area for tourists who like to be close to the city, and built into an 18th-century building, you’re sure to feel the rich history of Amsterdam during your stay.

READ MORE | At home (in a hotel): why we’re loving a long-stay at the Wittenberg

The hotel has a minimum stay of seven days, so if you’re planning on packing up and getting away for a week or more, it’s a perfect choice. Plus, the hotel has a 24-hour reception, a gym, a garden, courtyards — and is even dog-friendly! 🐕

📍 Location: Nieuwe Keizersgracht 760, 1018 VG Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €176 – €346 per night

7. Faralda Crane Hotel: Stay in a… crane?

When you started searching for hotels in Amsterdam, we’re sure staying in a renovated crane wasn’t the first idea that came to mind, but even so, the Faralda Crane Hotel has completely redefined the meaning of five-star accommodation.

READ MORE | Amsterdam from a different perspective: Architectural hotspots

With three luxurious suites inside the crane, you’ll feel (quite literally) on top of the world during your stay. The hotel also offers a tonne of luxury experiences: private dining, private boat tours, and even a champagne breakfast! 🍾

📍 Location: NDSM-Plein 78, 1033 WB Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €895 – €995 per night

8. SWEETS hotel: Discover Amsterdam’s bridge houses

At SWEETS hotel, you can actually stay inside Amsterdam’s bridges — another unique hotel concept in Amsterdam.

These bridge homes once housed the city’s bridge keepers, who opened and closed the bridges for passing traffic. Today, 28 of the homes have been converted into short-term stays for tourists in Amsterdam, each one with its own quirks and design features.

READ MORE | 10 hidden gems in the Netherlands: unique places you wouldn’t think to visit

The bridge houses are best suited for couples or stays for friend groups, as only those over the age of 21 are allowed to stay. Inside each house, you will find a comfortable bed and bathroom, alongside a mini-fridge and safe for security keeping. Some even have kitchenettes!

📍 Location: Each bridge house has its own, separate location.

💰 Price range: €125 – €222 per night

9. Kimpton DeWitt: Sleep in at a boutique hotel

Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied

Kimpton DeWitt is a luxury hotel in the centre of Amsterdam. The hotel has over 250 rooms, and as a five-star hotel, the amenities in their luxury rooms can’t be beaten.

Each room comes with a Nespresso Coffee Machine, bathrobes, a smart TV, and even a Bluetooth speaker.

With a cocktail bar on site, you can end a night out with a few final drinks with friends, and collapse into a soft bed before you start all over again the next day. Or, if wine is more your style, check out one of their hosted wine evenings. Cheers! 🥂

📍 Location: Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal 5, 1012 RC Amsterdam

💰 Price range: €197 – €700 per night

Found your hotel in Amsterdam? Great! While you’re here, make sure you check out some of Amsterdam’s iconic sites, or even take a short day trip to one of the Netherlands’ many beautiful cities.

Do you have a favourite hotel in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below! 👇