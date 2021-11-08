Amsterdam joined the party: thousands of protesters gathered to demand more climate action

Approximately 40,000 people marched from Dam square to Westerpark in Amsterdam last Saturday, taking part in a worldwide climate protest scheduled on the Global Day for Climate Justice.

Calling for more measures to limit the effects of global warming, participants had various demands in addressing this pressing issue, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reports NU.nl.

Joining counterpart protests across the globe, including other major European cities such as Glasgow, Brussels, and Paris, Amsterdam’s protesters went all out in an event that featured performances, speeches, and marchers dancing their way to the meeting point. 🙌

“We are very concerned about the climate, the consequences of climate change on people worldwide, and the slow-moving politics in that regard,” a spokesperson of the climate march told the NOS. “The beautiful promises of the Netherlands are by no means enough to achieve the climate goals,” they added.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Dutch capital. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Time is ticking

Participants of these worldwide events are demanding action from the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which is taking place in Glasgow until November 12.

In a testament to the urgent issue of climate change to all generations, Saturday’s participants in Amsterdam included many young people, as well as parents with children holding signs calling for governmental action. 📢

The signs held in Amsterdam addressed concerns such as “I want to grow old in Amsterdam, not in Atlantis” and “What does my future look like?” — something we also can’t help but wonder, judging by how countries have dealt with climate change up to this point.

Do you think the worldwide marches will affect decisions and measures made by governments during COP26? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: DutchReview/Supplied