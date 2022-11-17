Squatters occupy Russian billionaire’s Amsterdam building — and the court says they can stay

A group of squatters who moved into out-of-town Russian billionaire Arkady Volozh’s building in Amsterdam will be allowed to stay.

We’re not sure if this is meant as a giant middle finger to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but we like to think it is.

Volozh acquired much of his wealth from creating the highly-popular Russian online search engine, Yandex.

As any, rational billionaire does, he built a home on one of the most expensive streets in Amsterdam, Vossiusstraat. However, his fancy home has since been occupied by squatters. 🏠

Squatters in Amsterdam building of Russian billionaire may stay put. It’s illegal normally 😭 pic.twitter.com/mjctp9sf8E — ShibaX (@ShibaX_to_Mars) November 16, 2022

Well, that must be one heck of a nice apartment to be squatting in, that’s for sure. 😏

Why are the squatters allowed to stay there?

In short, the billionaire was placed on the Sanctions List after being accused by Brussels of taking part in Kremlin’s propaganda machine, writes RTL Nieuws.

READ MORE | This independent Russian news channel has made Amsterdam it’s new home

As a result, he’s not allowed to enter the EU — which means that ultimately, the court ruled in favour of the squatters, stating that there’s no reason to really kick them out. 🤷

Argument after argument dismissed

The only legitimate way to get the squatters to leave is through renovation, but this has also been deemed unfeasible due to the sanctions and the very fact that Volozh would acquire capital growth if it were renovated.

READ MORE | The Netherlands wants to ban Russians from getting tourist visas

Volozh’s lawyers pleaded with the court, sharing that the building was intended for private use and that the billionaire’s family would have liked to use it as a holiday home with his family.

However, this was ruled out as well simply because he can’t enter the EU… you know… because of the sanctions.

What do you think about the squatters staying in Volozh’s home? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Featured image: Marcel Mulder/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0