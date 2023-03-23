Rustig! Amsterdam proposes a 20 km/h e-bike speed limit (and we’re here for it)

The municipality of Amsterdam wants e-cyclists to slow down and enjoy the ride. They’re proposing a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) on cycle paths.

According to RTL Nieuws, Amsterdam alderman Melanie van der Horst hopes to encourage safer travels on the road by lowering maximum e-bike speeds.

READ MORE | 19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive

Amsterdam is not the baas

Unfortunately, Amsterdam can’t just change the speed limit for e-cyclists. There are national laws and regulations in place.

So how are they going to make it happen?

The municipality of Amsterdam needs to convince the Dutch parliament and lawmakers in The Hague that slowing down is best for everyone.

READ MORE | E-bikes made up more than half of all bicycle sales in the Netherlands last year

Safety first

Think that 20 km/h is already quite haastig (speedy)?

Well, the Netherlands currently only has a speed limit of 25 km/h for electric bicycles on a fietspad (bicycle path). Other countries have a maximum speed of 32 km/h.

Electric bicycles and scooters zooming by at these speeds have made Amsterdammers feel unsafe. And for good reason.

In the bike-friendly Netherlands, cyclists speed down the road without fearing cars. For an American, the prospect is thrilling—and terrifying. https://t.co/9SVvjySRZU — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 12, 2023

According to police, e-bikes were involved in more accidents in 2022 than in 2019, and with life-threatening results — more people are dying in accidents involving electric bicycles.

We’d definitely rejoice in a slower speed limit — one that we mere humans will probably still not be able to reach.

Would you like a lower speed limit for electric bicycles? Tell Let us know in the comments!