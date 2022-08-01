‘Kijk uit!’ Amsterdam residents feel unsafe around speedy e-bikes on cycle paths

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
woman-on-e-bike
Image: microgen/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/115991124/stock-photo-female-e-bike-commuter.html

We all know the Dutch: cheese-enjoying, beer-drinking, bicycle experts. But it seems even these cycling veterans can get spooked around e-bikes.

The residents of Amsterdam feel endangered by how fast electric bicycles speed along bicycle paths.

According to a panel survey by AT5, a whopping 80% of participants would agree to a maximum speed limit on these paths.

Fast and furious

Of more than 1900 participants, 75% said e-bikes made cycle paths feel less safe, including e-bike owners themselves.

“The average Amsterdam bike path has turned into a kind of race track,” says one participant. Another participant reported how stressed they feel when biking around e-bikes: “Someone keeps unexpectedly tearing past behind you.”

The good and the bad

Many respondents do see the advantages of an e-bike, especially as a replacement for more polluting methods of travel, like mopeds and scooters.

But even with Amsterdam’s bike lanes rid of mopeds and scooters, speed remains an issue. E-bikes can easily travel 25 kilometres an hour, which makes them dangerous in a bike path with others.

One study by VeiligheidNL shows that e-bikes are increasingly involved in bicycle accidents. For example, victims who use e-bikes are more likely to need emergency treatment for their injuries compared to someone who uses a regular bike.

People want speed limits

There are a few proposals for what to do with e-bikes. A vast majority of surveyed participants, the Amsterdam city council, and the Cyclists’ Union agree that a maximum speed limit for e-bikes is a good idea.

Technically, e-bikes aren’t supposed to travel faster than 25 kilometres an hour, but there are special apps that can increase the speed of an e-bike. At the moment, there’s no proper ban on these boosts.

On the streets

Other participants suggest moving e-bikes to the road, like mopeds and scooters, but this measure is more divisive. One participant says it would be good for the safety of regular cyclists but a huge detriment to the safety of e-bikers.

READ MORE | Enough! Dutch residents want flash delivery services off their streets

“The elderly on electric bicycles are a completely different category than meal deliverers on their fast bicycles and they behave differently than parents who take their children to school with electric cargo bicycles.” 

What do you think of a speed limit for e-bikes in the cities? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch prices rising faster than anywhere else in the eurozone
Next articleNew Dutch labour laws come into effect on August 1: here are the changes
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

