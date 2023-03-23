Springing to action: temperatures are rising but continues to rain in the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
dutch-bike-in-the-rain
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/204346636/stock-photo-bike-on-day-light-during.html

Temperamental Dutch spring has arrived with vengeance. Buy an umbrella because the Netherlands will be rained on for the rest of the week.

Despite warmer temperatures, rain, hail, gusts of wind, and even thunderstorms will bless (or curse?) the lowlands this week, reports NU.nl.

The rain will come again another day

The whole country will experience rain showers for the next two days. 

However, you’ll get an extra treat in the south, as there’s a chance of thunderstorms, hail and gusts of wind.

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

At least, it won’t be as cold as it has been. Temperatures should average between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius locally.

Try not to get blown away

Don’t get your hopes up — the rain will stay for a while. 

Once again, the Netherlands will experience showers, showers, and more showers. 

READ MORE | 5 ways you can tell that it’s spring in the Netherlands

A fairly strong southwest wind will bring gusts of up to 85 kilometres an hour, and temperatures will drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

Thought you’d start next week off fresh and new. The weather says nee, as more March showers are on the agenda well into next week. 

What are your favourite things to do on a rainy day? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
It’s happening, the Dutch government wants to get rid of TikTok (at least for some of us)
Next article
Rustig! Amsterdam proposes a 20 km/h e-bike speed limit (and we’re here for it)
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

These are the 10 most popular Dutch cities for a day trip (and they might surprise you)

When asked which city in the Netherlands they would like to visit for a weekend, the Dutch had an overwhelmingly...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

These are the 10 most popular Dutch cities for a day trip (and they might surprise you)

Naomi Lamaury - 0
When asked which city in the Netherlands they would like to visit for a weekend, the Dutch had an overwhelmingly clear answer: Maastricht.  We know...

Rustig! Amsterdam proposes a 20 km/h e-bike speed limit (and we’re here for it)

Simone Jacobs - 0
The municipality of Amsterdam wants e-cyclists to slow down and enjoy the ride. They’re proposing a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour (km/h)...

It’s happening, the Dutch government wants to get rid of TikTok (at least for some of us)

Naomi Lamaury - 0
No more cute pet videos and viral face filters during lunch breaks in The Hague. The Dutch government has asked all civil servants to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.