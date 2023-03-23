Springing to action: temperatures are rising but continues to rain in the Netherlands

Temperamental Dutch spring has arrived with vengeance. Buy an umbrella because the Netherlands will be rained on for the rest of the week.

Despite warmer temperatures, rain, hail, gusts of wind, and even thunderstorms will bless (or curse?) the lowlands this week, reports NU.nl.

The rain will come again another day

The whole country will experience rain showers for the next two days.

However, you’ll get an extra treat in the south, as there’s a chance of thunderstorms, hail and gusts of wind.

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

At least, it won’t be as cold as it has been. Temperatures should average between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius locally.

Try not to get blown away

Don’t get your hopes up — the rain will stay for a while.

Once again, the Netherlands will experience showers, showers, and more showers.

READ MORE | 5 ways you can tell that it’s spring in the Netherlands

A fairly strong southwest wind will bring gusts of up to 85 kilometres an hour, and temperatures will drop to 8 degrees Celsius.

Thought you’d start next week off fresh and new. The weather says nee, as more March showers are on the agenda well into next week.

What are your favourite things to do on a rainy day? Tell us in the comments below!