Amsterdam is the second-best city in the world (say what?)

The travel magazine Time Out ranked Amsterdam as the second-best city in the world! 🥳 Amsterdammers and others praised their city for its sustainability efforts, green space, as well as food (questionable!) and culture.

Global magazine Time Out surveyed 27,000 people from cities like Melbourne, Madrid, Chicago, etc. and Amsterdam came shining through as the second-best city in the world! 🌍

The only city outranking Amsterdam is San Francisco — but who wants to live somewhere with that many hills anyway?

Points for environmental policies

Amsterdam has topped other cities for their environmental policies, according to Schroders European Sustainable Cities. The city aims to cut down on carbon emissions, convert to green energy, and improve the air quality.

Some ways that Amsterdammers keep things clean are by biking everywhere, having electric buses, and more!

Doughnut model and sustainable living

One of the things that Time Out noted was Amsterdam’s “doughnut model.” 🍩 Also known as a circular economy, the process involves re-using raw and other materials over and over again to avoid waste.

Amsterdam is also known for its sustainable fashion practices, buildings and zero-waste lifestyle. The city has low-waste restaurants and apps for all of your food cravings, for instance.

Is Amsterdam really that good to live in?

While we are super happy that the Dutch city is considered one of the best to live in, it might not be the best for our wallets. 💸 There are ever-increasing housing prices, expensive public transport, and not so cheap restaurants.

Then there’s also the mass tourism and of course the gloomy weather that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. And if you’re not a fan of how weed smells, well, better get used to it in Amsterdam. 🌿

But complaining and bragging about their city was always an Amsterdam thing anyway. 😉

Feature Image: Ethan Hu/Unsplash