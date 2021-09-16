Vaccination rates rise significantly this week — but Netherlands remains high-risk on EU map

Farah Al Mazouni
vaccine-administration-seniors-medical
The Dutch Municipal Health Service (GGD) saw a sharp rise in vaccination appointments this week. However, this isn’t enough to shift the Netherlands’ red status on the EU’s coronavirus map this week.

The GGD has reported that about 13,000 vaccination appointments were made on Monday, and more than 15,500 on Tuesday. This is a striking rise when compared to the daily average of 8,000 from last week.

However, as of its last update on Tuesday — all twelve Dutch provinces are now categorised as red-risk (the second-highest level.) This is a slight improvement, however, as the country also had sprinkles of dark red in some provinces last week.

With the number of cases in decline, and the new relaxations announced, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) is yet to confirm whether this increase is related to the recent announcement that a corona pass will be needed before entry to a number of catering and entertainment events. 

Good progress

Declining coronavirus cases, more vaccination appointments, that’s all positive news, right? Well, we can look at an example from our neighbours in France who went through a similar experience of rising vaccination rates in July after their government announced the use of the corona pass — so hopefully, we’ll follow in their footsteps and receive a code yellow classification soon. 🤞

While the number of coronavirus cases is currently decreasing almost everywhere in the Netherlands, with Friesland recording the highest percentage in the country, the decrease is not yet enough for a further reduction in warning levels on the map of Europe.

It is key to keep an eye on that map regardless of local relaxations as it forecasts any changes in EU travel policies when it comes to travelling from and to the Netherlands. 🛂

What do you think of the latest coronavirus developments? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: melis82/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni
