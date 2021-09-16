Simply not possible: Amsterdam will not ask everyone for corona pass, mayor confirms

As of September 25, patrons of bars and restaurants will be asked to show a corona pass before entering catering establishments. However, the city of Amsterdam will not be checking each and every single one.

Why? Because it is simply not possible.

Speaking to the city council yesterday, the mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema said that the municipality will only be asking for corona passes in cases of “excesses.”

What does this mean?

According to the NOS, patrons of these establishments will only be asked to show their corona pass in cases where, for example, a large number of people remain in a café after closing time.

This also means that catering establishments will not have to worry about facing a fine if they fail to ask every patron for a pass.

The decision was made due to a lack of police officers and BOAs (special investigating officers) in the city.

