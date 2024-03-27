CultureHistorySociety

How did tulips in the Netherlands become a thing?

Not just a Spring fling! 🌷

Chuka Nwanazia
Chuka Nwanazia
Updated:

When you think of the Netherlands, what do you picture? Maybe some windmills, coffee shops and even the red light district. And we’re sure the timeless tulips quickly spring to mind as well.

Every tulip season in the Netherlands, tourists flock to the Keukenhof Flower Gardens and other Dutch fields to gaze in awe at the array of flowers, bulbs and tulips on display.

READ MORE | Are the tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

The tulip is a quintessential Dutch symbol, but how exactly did tulips become a thing in the Netherlands? Before we look into the history of this relationship, let us find out more about the flower.

photo-of-tulips-and-windmill-at-keukenhof-garden
Windmills and tulips — does it get any more Dutch? Image: Depositphotos

What are tulips?

The tulip is a bulbous spring-flowering plant of the lily family. Did you know this means they are also related to onions, garlic and asparagus? 🧅

Tulip flowers are usually boldly coloured, cup-shaped and incredibly symmetrical. The name “tulip” is thought to be derived from a Persian word for turban, which their shape resembles.

How did the tulips travel to the Netherlands?

No, that’s not the opener for a “chicken crossing the road”-type joke.

While tulips may be very popular in the Netherlands, it’s not their original home. They are believed to stem from the Tien Shan mountain ranges in Central Asia, where they were already being cultivated by gardeners in the Ottoman Empire for decades. 🤯

Tulips are rare and exotic plants, which means Western Europe soon became fascinated by them. They were officially introduced in the Netherlands at the end of the 16th century.

So who was responsible for the tulip transportation? Well, it’s not known for sure.

The most widely accepted story is that Oghier Ghislain de Busbecq, Emperor Ferdinand I’s ambassador to Suleyman the Magnificent, was responsible.

READ MORE | 5 ways you can tell that it’s FINALLY spring in the Netherlands

At this time, a Flemish botanist by the name of Carolus Clusius was made the director of the Hortus Botanicus in Leiden, conducting research into medicinal plants.

photo-of-hortus-botanicus-things-to-do-in-leiden
Leiden’s Hortus Botanicus: the home of the original Dutch tulip! Image: Depositphotos

This is where De Busbecq comes back into the story by sending his friend Clusius a few tulips for his garden in Leiden. Ta-da! The first bulb field in the Netherlands was born.

At the beginning of the 17th century, everyone had become so besotted with tulips that people started using them as garden decoration. They soon became a major trading product in Holland and other parts of Europe.

The interest was HUGE, and bulbs were sold for unbelievably high prices.

But it wasn’t all fair trading: between 1596 and 1598, over a hundred bulbs were STOLEN from Clusius’ rare collection. Thieves! 😲

tulips-netherlands-spring-season-dutch
Tulips are now to be seen everywhere in the Netherlands, especially during the spring season! Image: Pexels

“Tulip Mania” (yes, we’re serious)

Tulpenmanie (Tulip Mania) refers to the craze that befell the Dutchies in the 17th century. They went wild for the flowers, and the brighter the better.

Clusius studied the tulips and their unique colourings for a long time — with no way of knowing that the colourings were actually caused by a virus. 🔍

READ MORE | Here’s how technology changed the iconic way the Dutch sell their flowers

Not discovered until 1931, the virus responsible was actually transferred by aphids. Nowadays, multicoloured tulips are artificially bred to look that way.

At first, people were content with exchanging seeds and bulbs, but when it became obvious that the ultra-colourful tulip bulbs were more popular, the price was hiked, and demand soared.

Believe it or not, tulips were even used as currency. In 1633, actual properties were sold for handfuls of bulbs. How does that make any “cents”?!

What about tulips today?

Even though we might not reach the hysterical heights of Tulip Mania, the Dutch affection for all things floral flourishes — for free, in some places! 👇

Tulips are still extremely popular in the Netherlands and are even celebrated at festivals.

Millions of springtime tourists flock to Keukenhof every year to marvel at the famous gardens. Elsewhere in the city, the annual Amsterdam Tulip Festival ensures the famous flower blooms all over.

Throughout the first half of April, more than 850,000 colourful (and rare) tulips can be seen in the gardens of museums, private homes, and other parts of Amsterdam.

keukenhof-tulips-park-netherlands
The Keukenhof is one of the best places to admire tulips blossoming! Image: Depositphotos

5 fun facts about tulips in the Netherlands

1. In 1943, Dutch Princess Margriet was born in Canada’s Ottawa Civic Hospital, as the royal family fled the Netherlands to escape the war in Europe. The maternity ward where she was born had to be declared an international territory so she could inherit her Dutch citizenship from her mother, Princess Juliana. Each year as a sign of gratitude, the Dutch royal family sends 10,000 bulbs to Ottawa for the tulip festival!

2. Since 1986, the Netherlands has sent flowers to St Peter’s Basilica every Easter. This tradition started following Pope John Paul II’s visit to the country in 1985, and since then, the Vatican has decided to let the Netherlands be in charge of the Easter floral display.

3. During the tulpenmanie in the 1600s, tulips were said to have cost 10 times more than a working man’s average salary in the Netherlands, making them more valuable than many homes.

4. The Netherlands is the world’s largest commercial producer of tulips, with around three billion exported each year. Are we surprised?

5. Tasty tulips? Their petals are edible! During the Dutch famine of 1944 in WWII, people often had to resort to eating sugar beets and tulips.

So, there you have it. Now your tulip knowledge is in full bloom! Next time you see a brightly-lined field of the famous flowers, maybe you’ll imagine the kind of house a handful of tulips could buy these days…

Did you know the origin of these iconic Dutch flowers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Investing in the Netherlands: 6 great apps for getting into stocks in 2024
Chuka Nwanazia
Chuka Nwanaziahttps://www.beejonson.com/
A renegade wordsmith, freelance writer, poet, and digital marketer based in Amsterdam. Besides writing, he extremely enjoys traveling around Europe in search of old and rare books, writing poems while riding the train to nowhere, performing at poetry events, spending too much time reading books, contemplating the meaning of life, preparing tasty dishes and desserts, and searching for the perfect bookshelf.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Are the tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

Did you hear the news? It's officially tulip season here in the Netherlands! And we're here to help answer all...
Emma Brown -
Cities

8 carbon copies of the Netherlands across the world

Want to leave the Netherlands but afraid that you’ll miss the beautiful architecture? These places are modelled after Dutch towns...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Culture

Sandwich society: A guide to lunch in the Netherlands

It's your first day at work as an international, and you are about to enjoy lunch with your Dutch colleagues....
Vlad Moca-Grama -

What do you think?

5 COMMENTS

  2. Actually, I don’t think of any of the things you mentioned at the beginning. I just think about the song, ‘Under The Sea’.

  3. Tulpes aren’t a thing in the Netherlands. This is the truth. Amersterdam isn’t the Netherlands. It’s in Holland a province. Amersterdam loves to play off of tourist thing that tourist think what is Netherlands. You go outside of Holland there isn’t going to be tuples everywhere. Holland is fake Netherlands. Where Netherlands is real thing.

  4. Nah. I think the Netherlands don’t even have that many tulips like, at all. So all of you guys are wrong except for the dude who posted about “under the sea” I love that song.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Are the tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

Did you hear the news? It's officially tulip season here in the Netherlands! And we're here to help answer all...
Emma Brown -

Latest posts

Investing in the Netherlands: 6 great apps for getting into stocks in 2024

Juni Moltubak - 3
There are heaps of great investment apps in the Netherlands, ready to give you a head start on your financial goals. We get it, investment...

Are the tulip fields in the Netherlands blooming?

Emma Brown - 0
Did you hear the news? It's officially tulip season here in the Netherlands! And we're here to help answer all your blossoming questions. 🌷 Where...

Here’s why flying from Schiphol Airport will soon be more expensive

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
No one was travelling much during the pandemic — especially not by plane. Now Schiphol Airport is making up for its COVID-19 losses by...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.