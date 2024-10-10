Amsterdam crowned second most expensive city — can you guess what for?

Can we be removed from this list please? 🙏😫

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
People-walking-along-a-busy-street-in-central-Amsterdam
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/netherlands-amsterdam-october-people-walking-street-image118050916

Usually, we love to see Amsterdam at the top of a ranking, but this is one list we’d rather not find ourselves dominating.

So, what exactly is Amsterdam the second most expensive city for? Coffee? Beers? Life?

All of the above feels true. However, what we know for sure is that according to HousingAnywhere’s latest study of 28 major European cities, Amsterdam is now the second most expensive city if you’re looking to rent a furnished apartment.

Second only to Rome

Yep, as of the third quarter of 2024, you’ll now pay an average of €2,490 per month if you want to rent an apartment containing the best bits of the 2012 IKEA catalogue.

READ MORE | 10 things that will surprise you about renting in the Netherlands

There are two things to learn from this number:

Firstly, the price of a furnished apartment in Amsterdam has risen by 10.7% in one year.

And secondly, we just about missed out on the top spot.

In Rome, you’ll pay an average of €2,500 per month — but will the apartment contain IKEA’s iconic KALLAX shelving unit? That’s the real question.

Pray for The Hague

While you may think Amsterdam has it bad (which is still the case), another worrying finding was seen in The Hague.

The political capital saw the prices of its furnished apartments increase by a casual 21.9% in just one year, with the average furnished rental property sitting pretty at €1,950 per month.

What do you think of these findings? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
This Dutch provider will halve your mobile phone bill: here’s how
Next article
Self-driving buses may soon be introduced in this Dutch province
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Self-driving buses may soon be introduced in this Dutch province

If you spot an empty, conductor-less bus slowly driving around Groningen, don't be scared: it's not a ghost bus! It's...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

Self-driving buses may soon be introduced in this Dutch province

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
If you spot an empty, conductor-less bus slowly driving around Groningen, don't be scared: it's not a ghost bus! It's the northern province's latest...

This Dutch provider will halve your mobile phone bill: here’s how

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Offering flexible data bundles and award-winning reliability for super low prices, Simyo is one of the best mobile data providers in the Netherlands for...

“Dutch only” housing ads: Are they even legal?

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 2
As any room-hunting student knows, the Dutch housing market has its own vocabulary. It comprises lots of phrases, some quite obscure, such as "excl....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.