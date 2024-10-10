Usually, we love to see Amsterdam at the top of a ranking, but this is one list we’d rather not find ourselves dominating.

So, what exactly is Amsterdam the second most expensive city for? Coffee? Beers? Life?

All of the above feels true. However, what we know for sure is that according to HousingAnywhere’s latest study of 28 major European cities, Amsterdam is now the second most expensive city if you’re looking to rent a furnished apartment.

Second only to Rome

Yep, as of the third quarter of 2024, you’ll now pay an average of €2,490 per month if you want to rent an apartment containing the best bits of the 2012 IKEA catalogue.

There are two things to learn from this number:

Firstly, the price of a furnished apartment in Amsterdam has risen by 10.7% in one year.

And secondly, we just about missed out on the top spot.

In Rome, you’ll pay an average of €2,500 per month — but will the apartment contain IKEA’s iconic KALLAX shelving unit? That’s the real question.

Pray for The Hague

While you may think Amsterdam has it bad (which is still the case), another worrying finding was seen in The Hague.

The political capital saw the prices of its furnished apartments increase by a casual 21.9% in just one year, with the average furnished rental property sitting pretty at €1,950 per month.

