Self-driving buses may soon be introduced in this Dutch province

If you spot an empty, conductor-less bus slowly driving around Groningen, don’t be scared: it’s not a ghost bus! It’s the northern province’s latest innovation — a self-driving bus.

As of this October, the automated wonder is being tested at the Qbuzz bus depot, reports OOG.

Putting on a show

The futuristic vehicle, a 12-metre-long regional bus, was presented to the public in late September at the InnoTrans mobility fair in Berlin.

Now, it’s being tested in Groningen, at Qbuzz’s brand-new bus depot — which is also automated.

Curious to see what that looks like? You’ll soon have a chance to meet this driverless bad boy in person: on November 8, the depot will open its doors to spectators who want to watch the bus’s first test drive.

If everything goes well, the next step will be to let the bus drive along a simple route on Groningen’s Peizerweg. And, eventually, around the whole region. 🤯

Who’s behind it

Wondering who’s behind this amazing invention? Well, no one, that’s kind of the point…

Jokes aside, the bus is the result of a collaboration between several entities.

It belongs to Qbuzz, a public transport company owned by Italian company Italiabus, and operates an AI system powered by COLUMBUSS and robotTUNER.

Another job stolen by AI?

Is this another case of technology stealing people’s jobs? Not quite.

According to the Province of Groningen, the integration of self-driving buses alongside human-operated ones will allow regional transport to cover more routes, including ones that are not currently financially viable.

By cutting down costs through the use of automated buses on simpler routes, companies will be able to better distribute their (human) resources elsewhere, optimising their services.

What do you think of this innovation? Let us know in the comments below.