Self-driving buses may soon be introduced in this Dutch province

No, this bus isn't haunted 👻

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Image: Columbuss.eu

If you spot an empty, conductor-less bus slowly driving around Groningen, don’t be scared: it’s not a ghost bus! It’s the northern province’s latest innovation — a self-driving bus.

As of this October, the automated wonder is being tested at the Qbuzz bus depot, reports OOG.

Putting on a show

The futuristic vehicle, a 12-metre-long regional bus, was presented to the public in late September at the InnoTrans mobility fair in Berlin.

Now, it’s being tested in Groningen, at Qbuzz’s brand-new bus depot — which is also automated.

Curious to see what that looks like? You’ll soon have a chance to meet this driverless bad boy in person: on November 8, the depot will open its doors to spectators who want to watch the bus’s first test drive.

If everything goes well, the next step will be to let the bus drive along a simple route on Groningen’s Peizerweg. And, eventually, around the whole region. 🤯

Who’s behind it

Wondering who’s behind this amazing invention? Well, no one, that’s kind of the point…

Jokes aside, the bus is the result of a collaboration between several entities.

It belongs to Qbuzz, a public transport company owned by Italian company Italiabus, and operates an AI system powered by COLUMBUSS and robotTUNER.

Another job stolen by AI?

Is this another case of technology stealing people’s jobs? Not quite.

According to the Province of Groningen, the integration of self-driving buses alongside human-operated ones will allow regional transport to cover more routes, including ones that are not currently financially viable.

READ MORE | 7 innovative Dutch projects for a sustainable future

By cutting down costs through the use of automated buses on simpler routes, companies will be able to better distribute their (human) resources elsewhere, optimising their services.

What do you think of this innovation? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Columbuss.eu
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

