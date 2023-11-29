Amsterdam wants to get rid of these eyesores: here’s how

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Ahhh Amsterdam, beautiful canals, cosy interiors — and tacky tourist shops. The municipality has put their foot down. With a new measure, they hope to gradually eradicate these eyesores.

We’ve all experienced it: you’re walking through Amsterdam’s central streets, admiring the city’s old charm, when BAM, your eyes fall on a glaringly green or pink store that smells like sweat, cannabis and sugar all at once.

These are often Nutella stores selling some monstrosity of a crepe or souvenir shops selling absolutely anything that can fit three X’s or a cannabis leaf on it.

Why is there XXX on Amsterdam's flag? Hint: it's not what you think

However, under a new regulation, once these stores close down, the buildings can not reopen with the purpose of being a “tourist shop.”

The Council of State has made their decision

It’s official. The Council of State (the highest court in the Netherlands) has ruled today in favour of this new regulation, Het Parool reports.

As part of this plan, the city hopes to improve the diversity of retail on offer in Amsterdam’s city centre.

Not a fan of this new plan? Too bad! The ruling is final, nothing can stop the municipality of Amsterdam now.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan!

Dutch Quirk #131: Flock to online comments to type ‘gekoloniseerd’
I attended a MixTree English lesson (and it was the most fun I’ve ever had in class!)
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

