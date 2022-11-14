Zero trains at Amsterdam Zuid for coming two weeks and slashed at Schiphol

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Are you planning on catching a flight at Schiphol? Well, your commute is about to get a lot more chaotic as the NS axes even more train routes. 🚆

There will be fewer trains to Schiphol Airport and none to Amsterdam Zuid for the next two weeks, reports the NOS.

This is due to maintenance work needing to be carried out on that stretch of railway from November 13 to 26.

Don’t shell out for a cab just yet!

Although rail service will be disrupted, Amsterdam Zuid will still be fully accessible by metro, bus, and tram.

Translation: Attention! Construction work: Sunday 13 to Saturday 26 November 8 AM, to, from, and via Amsterdam Zuid. Plan your trip before departure in the trip planner!

The metro lines 50, 51, and 52 arriving and departing from Amsterdam Zuid are the ones to keep an eye out for (and yes, you can still use your NS train ticket on them!)

A method to the madness

Due to the growing number of travellers, more trains are needed to run the Amsterdam Central to Schiphol Airport route.

This, according to ProRail (the organisation responsible for maintaining and extending the Dutch railway network), means that work needs to be done on the existing rail network.

A stretch of railway tunnel to Schiphol, for example, is outdated and in need of renovation. This means that several “train-free” periods will be necessary to complete this work.

Are you going to be travelling to Schiphol during this time? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

