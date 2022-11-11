Dutch politicians are pushing to ban TikTok in the Netherlands

Dutch political party ChristenUnie, wants to ban every youngster’s favourite app, TikTok, in the Netherlands — but… why?

The app’s Chinese ownership has made politicians around the world grow wary as it continues to steal the attention of basically every young person out there.

In fear that their citizens’ data will end up in the hands of the Chinese government — ChristenUnie wants to prohibit the Dutch from using the app for good.

“Our job is to protect civilians. TikTok in this form must be removed from the market,” parliament member of ChristenUnie, Don Ceder, tells RTL Nieuws.

TikTok on the hit list

Currently, there are more than 3.5 million folks in the lowlands who use the app on a regular basis — making it the most popular platform for Dutch youngins to date.

“Our whole class is on TikTok. The app is cool because there are all kinds of fun dance videos on it and very funny videos,” an 11-year-old student of the Zuidwalschool in The Hague, Mballu, tells RTL Nieuws.

“We know there is criticism surrounding the app, and we also get lessons on it at school about protecting your privacy. But I’m not worried”, Mballu’s classmate, Dominik, tells RTL Nieuws.

Dutch politicians’ solution? Ban the app!

TikTok has been a cause for concern for years, as many Dutch experts and educators fear the app’s alleged ties to the Chinese government, and worry that their citizens’ data is being handled wrongly.

Rumour has it that the app collects as much information from its consumers as possible, and then shares it with advertisers to make more money.

India has been the first and only successful country to ban its people from using the app legally — and now, the Dutch want to do the same.

I’ve seen enough. Ban TikTok.



We must protect America from Chinese surveillance. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) November 2, 2022 American politicians also have the urge to ban their citizens from using the app, and it could become stronger after the mid-term elections.

“Our job is to protect the privacy of citizens. It is undesirable for a Chinese company, which cannot be separated from the Chinese government, to receive such a large bulk of data and send it to young people”, a politician of ChristenUnie tells RTL Nieuws.

A teen-led protest against the ban

Well, the children of the Zuidwalschool disagree, stating that it would be a pity if the app were banned, and we’re sure many youngsters probably feel the same.

“Leave everyone free to choose whether you use the app or not. I would find a ban really dumb. We’re having a lot of fun with TikTok”, Dominik tells RTL Nieuws.

While we can’t deny the app’s lack of privacy laws and its ability to cause addiction is concerning — it’s hard to imagine a world without all those cute dog videos (RIP Owa Owa Pudgy). 🥺

Do you think TikTok should be banned in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!