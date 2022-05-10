Enough! Dutch residents want flash delivery services off their streets

NewsPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
delivery_service_man_bike_thermal_bag
Food Delivery Concept. Courier With Yellow Backpack Delivering Food On Bicycle Riding In Urban Area Outside.

Have you ever spotted those mini grocery stores with zero customers and fully taped windows? You’ve found yourself a dark store! 🏪

These are the headquarters of flash delivery services in the Netherlands. However, they have been criticized for causing a nuisance among neighbouring residents due to late opening hours and noise disturbances. 📢

Flash delivery services such as Flink, Gorillas, Getir, and Zapp must now find locations outside of central shopping streets, pedestrian zones, and near school grounds, reports NU.

Why is this happening?

Since many people order at the end of the day, flash delivery drivers sometimes wait outside these dark stores at late hours.

These drivers must also deliver these groceries within ten minutes, so their bikes or scooters are often heard dashing through neighbourhoods, causing even more frustration for residents.

More measures for Dutch dark stores

The companies’ new code of conduct mentions that their delivery drivers aren’t allowed to be loud or take up too much space on sidewalks while waiting for orders.

On top of that, e-bike delivery drivers aren’t allowed to go faster than 25 kilometres per hour and a 45-kilometre per hour limit has been set up for those who use electric scooters.

What do you think about these new measures for dark stores? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch Foreign Legion fighter killed in Ukraine
Next articleDutch Quirk #122: Serve gendered sprinkles when a baby is born
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch Foreign Legion fighter killed in Ukraine

For the first time since the war outbreak in Ukraine, a Dutch volunteer has been killed. Ron Vogelaar (55) died...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #122: Serve gendered sprinkles when a baby is born

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
There are so many foody traditions when celebrating a child's birth. Some countries have rice pudding or cake, but the Dutch have a special...

Dutch Foreign Legion fighter killed in Ukraine

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
For the first time since the war outbreak in Ukraine, a Dutch volunteer has been killed. Ron Vogelaar (55) died on May 4, after...

Types of mortgages in the Netherlands: Dutch ‘hypotheken’ explained

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Deciding to buy a home in the Netherlands is a big step — but now you also need to decide which type of Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X