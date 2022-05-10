Enough! Dutch residents want flash delivery services off their streets

Have you ever spotted those mini grocery stores with zero customers and fully taped windows? You’ve found yourself a dark store! 🏪

These are the headquarters of flash delivery services in the Netherlands. However, they have been criticized for causing a nuisance among neighbouring residents due to late opening hours and noise disturbances. 📢

Flash delivery services such as Flink, Gorillas, Getir, and Zapp must now find locations outside of central shopping streets, pedestrian zones, and near school grounds, reports NU.

Why is this happening?

Since many people order at the end of the day, flash delivery drivers sometimes wait outside these dark stores at late hours.

These drivers must also deliver these groceries within ten minutes, so their bikes or scooters are often heard dashing through neighbourhoods, causing even more frustration for residents.

More measures for Dutch dark stores

The companies’ new code of conduct mentions that their delivery drivers aren’t allowed to be loud or take up too much space on sidewalks while waiting for orders.

On top of that, e-bike delivery drivers aren’t allowed to go faster than 25 kilometres per hour and a 45-kilometre per hour limit has been set up for those who use electric scooters.

