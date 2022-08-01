New Dutch labour laws come into effect on August 1: here are the changes

From August 1, 2022 onwards, new rules are entering the workplace in the new Transparent and Predictable Employment Conditions Act — which offers both rights and obligations for employees.

While there are only a few new rules coming into place, the new act will offer more rights, regularity, and stability to employees in the Netherlands.

What are the rules?

The new act and its rules have a goal of improving the position of employees in the Netherlands, writes NU.nl.

Reimbursing your training costs

This new law makes training for employees much easier since employers must ensure that the training is completely paid for.

This rule only goes for legally entitled training, so if it falls under a collective labour agreement or the required training which is necessary to work at your job.

READ MORE | The Dutch work the highest number of years in the EU (but there’s a catch)

In addition to training costs, your employers should account for all other additional costs such as transport and material.

Easier access to side jobs

Starting from August, new and past employment contracts will allow current employees to work a side job next to their regular employment.

This is unless your employer has a good enough reason to refuse that. For instance, if you’re working too many hours or working at a competitor company.

READ MORE | 4.5 million Dutchies work only part-time, but waarom?

Though, in order to organise all of that, it also means that employees must declare their additional work hours and ancillary activities to their employers before starting the new job, explains Dutch lawyer Thijs Van Liempd to Nu.nl.

With regularity comes obligation

Where more workplace regularity exists, a higher level of obligation follows, particularly for those working irregular hours. 😬

For example, on-call workers and employers must organise their work hours in advance. If the employer decides to call them outside the agreed times, the workers may refuse.

But, this also means that staff must come to work during hours that they indicated to their boss, or else it can be seen as a refusal to work, says van Liempd.

What do you think of these new laws? Will they affect you? Tell us in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

