Makeover time! Amsterdam’s Dam Square Palace is getting a new look

Get the cleaning brushes out! One of Amsterdam’s most famous monuments is to undergo renovations in 2023. And, the work is said to be done by 2026.

The brush-up is intended to preserve the building’s 17th-century glory, and to ensure that visitors and spectators can enjoy the palace for many centuries to come, writes AT5.

It’s not yet known how much the renovations will cost, but the expenses will be covered by the regular government restoration budget.

People are noticing discrepancies in the Dutch government’s financial priorities. 🤔

What to expect from the renovations

The roof of the Dam Square Palace will get a well-deserved makeover since the rest of the exterior was given an overhaul more than ten years ago.

This time around, architect Hans Vlaardingerbroek will focus on the statutes, roof panels, and the famous dome of the building. 🏰

READ MORE | 12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s best monuments

But the palace’s new look doesn’t end with a simple cleanse. As part of the work to recreate the 17th-century glamour of the exterior, the renovation team will add shiny new gold leaves to the corners of the building. 🍁

Don’t worry, you can still visit the palace

Still want to visit the palace? No worries! Sure, the facade might look a little different for a while, but tourists and other visitors can still enter the building just like always.

READ MORE | What to do when it’s raining: the ultimate guide to Amsterdam indoors

The national monument in the centre of the Dutch capital is one of the most popular things to do in Amsterdam, and it’s not about to lose out on the 300,000 visitors it receives a year!

So you can rest assured that you’ll still be able to enjoy the palace in the years to come.

What do you think about the move to renovate the Royal Palace? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Thanks, Schiphol! KLM flights will be getting even more expensive
