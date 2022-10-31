Train between Amsterdam and London saved: will more than double capacity in future

Thankfully, the international trains will continue as normal to and from the Dutch capital, albeit with some changes to the logistics.

Dutchies and Brits were shaking in their boots this summer, with news breaking about the closing of the international train terminal at Amsterdam Central Station.

However, the international train service is not only now saved, but the trains’ capacities could increase from 250 passengers to 600, writes Het Parool.

It was previously announced that the international terminal could stop until 2028 because building work at the station needed more space. Specifically, the construction workers needed the exact space currently occupied by international train travellers.

Now, the necessary security checks, and other logistics needed for international travel, will take place in the Amstel Passage.

The Amster Passage at Amsterdam Central has, until now, served as a tunnel of shopping opportunities, moving strollers, commuters, and travellers from their transit options to Amsterdam city centre.

Ehen the passage was built, part of the deal was that travellers would not have to check in and out when passing through. This promise is at risk with the new plans for the international terminal.

A look to the future

It is not clear when exactly the move will take place, but you can rest assured that the Eurostar service bringing travellers from London to Amsterdam in just four hours will continue as normal.

This is happy news for the rail folks, who prefer a climate-friendly alternative when hopping between capitals.

