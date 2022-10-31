Train between Amsterdam and London saved: will more than double capacity in future

NewsEnvironmentInternationalTraffic
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
NS-train-in-amsterdam-central-station
[Editorial use only] Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/amsterdam-central-station.html?sh=26e63c4e9bdaf8573ac73405445199405cb9095a&filter=all&qview=41648165

Thankfully, the international trains will continue as normal to and from the Dutch capital, albeit with some changes to the logistics.

Dutchies and Brits were shaking in their boots this summer, with news breaking about the closing of the international train terminal at Amsterdam Central Station.

However, the international train service is not only now saved, but the trains’ capacities could increase from 250 passengers to 600, writes Het Parool.

It was previously announced that the international terminal could stop until 2028 because building work at the station needed more space. Specifically, the construction workers needed the exact space currently occupied by international train travellers.

READ MORE | How to get from Amsterdam to London: the complete 2022 guide

Now, the necessary security checks, and other logistics needed for international travel, will take place in the Amstel Passage.

The Amster Passage at Amsterdam Central has, until now, served as a tunnel of shopping opportunities, moving strollers, commuters, and travellers from their transit options to Amsterdam city centre.

Ehen the passage was built, part of the deal was that travellers would not have to check in and out when passing through. This promise is at risk with the new plans for the international terminal.

A look to the future

It is not clear when exactly the move will take place, but you can rest assured that the Eurostar service bringing travellers from London to Amsterdam in just four hours will continue as normal.

READ MORE | Packed NS trains: complaints rise as number of trains drop

This is happy news for the rail folks, who prefer a climate-friendly alternative when hopping between capitals.

What do you think of the plans to have the international terminal in the Amstel Passage? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2022
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Makeover time! Amsterdam’s Dam Square Palace is getting a new look

Get the cleaning brushes out! One of Amsterdam's most famous monuments is to undergo renovations in 2023. And, the work...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2022

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween in the Netherlands is just a nubble. Luckily for our American friends, Halloween celebrations have started to trend....

Makeover time! Amsterdam’s Dam Square Palace is getting a new look

Juni Moltubak - 0
Get the cleaning brushes out! One of Amsterdam's most famous monuments is to undergo renovations in 2023. And, the work is said to be...

Thanks, Schiphol! KLM flights will be getting even more expensive

Liana Pereira - 0
KLM, the Netherlands' flag carrier, has been plagued by various problems in recent months. The airline is currently passing this cost onto customers, by...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X