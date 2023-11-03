Echt? The Anne Frank House is about to transform into something surprising this November

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
anne-frank-house-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos

Halloween may be over, but it seems like Amsterdam’s Anne Frank house wants to play dress-up… in November. Huh?!

Yup, on 22 November 2023, the popular tourist attraction will be transformed…

… into a voting poll station! 🗳️

Wait, what?

Okay, okay, let’s give you some backstory here: After the collapse of the Dutch coalition government earlier this year, the Netherlands is hosting country-wide elections on 22 November.

To cast their vote, some Amsterdam-based voters may head down to what is probably one of the most iconic poll stations to ever exist — the Anne Frank House! 🤩

This was announced by Amsterdam’s Mayor, Femke Halsema, in a letter to the city council.

Free admission, please! Oh, and a new government

On the day of the elections, the charming canal-side house where Anne Frank was annexed and wrote her world-famous diary will be closed to visitors.

Voters, on the other hand, may make their way there between the hours of 9 AM and 7 PM.

The best part? Whoever shows up to vote is given free admission to the popular museum, writes de Westkrant. (If that isn’t a good reason to go vote, then we don’t know what is. 🤷‍♀️)

One of many voting stations

The Anne Frank House will be one out of a whopping 496 polling stations across the Dutch capital.

Why so many? Well, the city’s goal was to have a polling station within five hundred meters of every voter’s home. Handing!

Some other unique poll stations for Amsterdam voters will be the one and only Van Gogh Museum and the stunning Wester Mosque in Amsterdam West.

Are you allowed to vote in the Dutch elections in 2023? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

