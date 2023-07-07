BREAKING: Dutch government COLLAPSES over migration disagreements

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-the-netherlands-prime-minister-making-a-speech
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/286572956/stock-photo-summit-of-european-union-leaders.html

The Rutte IV cabinet collapsed late Friday evening after ministers failed to reach an agreement on migrant policies, despite several months of intense debate.

The coalition, consisting of the VVD (Rutte’s party), Democrats 66 (D66), Christian Union (CU), and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), were working to limit the influx of migrants and asylum seekers in the Netherlands.

However, the VVD and CDA had much stricter measures in mind than D66 and CDA, reports RTL Nieuws.

Final compromises and policies

According to the NOS, a majority of ministers held a final meeting on Friday evening to come up with a compromise on migrant policies.

It’s not quite official until the coalition announces it — but who are they fooling? 😅

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Wait what!? Dutch Meteorologists predict warmest day of the year this weekend
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Wait what!? Dutch Meteorologists predict warmest day of the year this weekend

Storm Poly who? The sunshine is coming in hot this weekend, making you forget all about the abusive Dutch weather...
Simone Jacobs -

Latest posts

Wait what!? Dutch Meteorologists predict warmest day of the year this weekend

Simone Jacobs - 0
Storm Poly who? The sunshine is coming in hot this weekend, making you forget all about the abusive Dutch weather we had on Wednesday. Yep,...

The NL now has STRAW toilet paper (and people are scared for their behinds)

Ellen Ranebo - 0
It’s a frightening day for backsides in the Netherlands: straw toilet paper is now in stock at your local supermarket.  Sustainable straw toilet paper options...

The Dutch cabinet is threatening to collapse: here’s why

Naomi Lamaury - 0
After a long day of discussions in The Hague yesterday, Dutch political parties find themselves at possibly irreparable odds that could lead to the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.