BREAKING: Dutch government COLLAPSES over migration disagreements

The Rutte IV cabinet collapsed late Friday evening after ministers failed to reach an agreement on migrant policies, despite several months of intense debate.

The coalition, consisting of the VVD (Rutte’s party), Democrats 66 (D66), Christian Union (CU), and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), were working to limit the influx of migrants and asylum seekers in the Netherlands.

However, the VVD and CDA had much stricter measures in mind than D66 and CDA, reports RTL Nieuws.

Final compromises and policies

According to the NOS, a majority of ministers held a final meeting on Friday evening to come up with a compromise on migrant policies.

It’s not quite official until the coalition announces it — but who are they fooling? 😅

