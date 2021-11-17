Applying for a QR code: a solution for people who can’t get vaccinated

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
waiter-scanning-qr-code-on-phone-to-enter-restaurant
Image: Mircea Moira/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/509314484/stock-photo-bucharest-romania-september-2021-shallow.html

The debate about 2G measures continued in the House of Representatives yesterday with the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, announcing that people who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons will still be able to receive a QR code.

This decision is the culmination of a heated debate surrounding the ethics of shutting unvaccinated people out of public life.

READ MORE | Press conference: lockdown measures announced, 2G policy is coming

It’s estimated that several thousand people in the Netherlands want to be vaccinated but can’t due to medical reasons — and it is these people that the new policy accommodates, reports RTL Nieuws.

Temporary QR codes

This group will soon be able to send an application for a temporary QR code which will be assessed by a doctor and (potentially) other experts.

When applying, it won’t be your own GP that evaluates the possibility of a temporary QR code since it can put them in a “complicated position” — oof. 😅

Pilot study initiated last spring

The political party, ChristenUnion, requested a pilot study already last spring, meaning that initial trial runs for the policy have already been carried out. 💁‍♂️

De Jonge explains that this has given them the necessary experience and insight into alternative 2G policies for them to now take it to a bigger scale.

He expects that the group of people who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons will be able to sign up for a QR code in a few weeks.

What do you think of this new policy? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mircea Moira/Depositphotos

Previous articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Next articleGooooaaaal! the Netherlands qualifies for the World Cup in 2022
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Oops! Dutch politician forgets draft for coalition agreement in train

We all know the frustrating feeling of forgetting our favourite gloves, umbrella, or book on the train. It's annoying, but...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Oops! Dutch politician forgets draft for coalition agreement in train

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
We all know the frustrating feeling of forgetting our favourite gloves, umbrella, or book on the train. It's annoying, but not a huge deal....

Busy during lockdown: Netherlands records highest birthrate since 2011

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Netherlands has seen a sharp rise in the number of babies born this year. In the first nine months of 2021, 6,800 more...

Gooooaaaal! the Netherlands qualifies for the World Cup in 2022

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Dutch national football team has qualified for next year’s World Cup in Qatar after beating Norway 2-0 on their home turf in Rotterdam....

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X