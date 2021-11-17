Applying for a QR code: a solution for people who can’t get vaccinated

The debate about 2G measures continued in the House of Representatives yesterday with the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, announcing that people who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons will still be able to receive a QR code.

This decision is the culmination of a heated debate surrounding the ethics of shutting unvaccinated people out of public life.

It’s estimated that several thousand people in the Netherlands want to be vaccinated but can’t due to medical reasons — and it is these people that the new policy accommodates, reports RTL Nieuws.

Temporary QR codes

This group will soon be able to send an application for a temporary QR code which will be assessed by a doctor and (potentially) other experts.

When applying, it won’t be your own GP that evaluates the possibility of a temporary QR code since it can put them in a “complicated position” — oof. 😅

Pilot study initiated last spring

The political party, ChristenUnion, requested a pilot study already last spring, meaning that initial trial runs for the policy have already been carried out. 💁‍♂️

De Jonge explains that this has given them the necessary experience and insight into alternative 2G policies for them to now take it to a bigger scale.

He expects that the group of people who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons will be able to sign up for a QR code in a few weeks.

Feature Image: Mircea Moira/Depositphotos