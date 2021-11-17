Busy during lockdown: Netherlands records highest birthrate since 2011

NewsHealthPolitics & SocietyWeird
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Newborn-baby-lies-next-to-older-brother-on-bed-record-number-of-babies-born-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Laura Garcia /Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-new-born-baby-beside-boy-3617850/

The Netherlands has seen a sharp rise in the number of babies born this year. In the first nine months of 2021, 6,800 more babies were born than in the same period last year.

This is the highest number of births since 2011, RTL Nieuws reports. We know what you’re thinking, “corona babies”…. 🤫

More Dutch babies than German and French

Figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics suggest that the Netherlands is unique in this elevated birthrate. In many other European countries, the number of births has not increased as quickly.

A record number of births

According to researchers, birthrates have seen “a downward trend since the turn of the century, but now the number of births is clearly increasing.” The result is a record ten-year high in the number of births.

According to statisticians, if this trend continues, 180,000 children will be born this year.

READ MORE | 8 things you need to know about giving birth in the Netherlands

A pigeon pair…. and a spare

Jelle, Tess, you’re going to have a new little brother or sister.” 👶 🍼

Not only has 2021 seen an increase in first-time parents, but there have also been more second and third children born this year than usual.

Proportionally speaking, the increase in births has been highest in the category of third children. Clearly, the lockdown gave people time to reevaluate their circumstances and priorities. Or maybe there was just nothing else to do….

READ MORE | How to register a birth in the Netherlands

🚩 Is a bakfiets shortage on the horizon? Better buy one now just in case.

What are your thoughts on the increased birthrate in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Laura Garcia/Pexels

Previous articleGooooaaaal! the Netherlands qualifies for the World Cup in 2022
Next articleOops! Dutch politician forgets draft for coalition agreement in train
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Oops! Dutch politician forgets draft for coalition agreement in train

We all know the frustrating feeling of forgetting our favourite gloves, umbrella, or book on the train. It's annoying, but...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Oops! Dutch politician forgets draft for coalition agreement in train

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
We all know the frustrating feeling of forgetting our favourite gloves, umbrella, or book on the train. It's annoying, but not a huge deal....

Busy during lockdown: Netherlands records highest birthrate since 2011

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Netherlands has seen a sharp rise in the number of babies born this year. In the first nine months of 2021, 6,800 more...

Gooooaaaal! the Netherlands qualifies for the World Cup in 2022

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
The Dutch national football team has qualified for next year’s World Cup in Qatar after beating Norway 2-0 on their home turf in Rotterdam....

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X