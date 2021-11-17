Busy during lockdown: Netherlands records highest birthrate since 2011

The Netherlands has seen a sharp rise in the number of babies born this year. In the first nine months of 2021, 6,800 more babies were born than in the same period last year.

This is the highest number of births since 2011, RTL Nieuws reports. We know what you’re thinking, “corona babies”…. 🤫

More Dutch babies than German and French

Figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics suggest that the Netherlands is unique in this elevated birthrate. In many other European countries, the number of births has not increased as quickly.

A record number of births

According to researchers, birthrates have seen “a downward trend since the turn of the century, but now the number of births is clearly increasing.” The result is a record ten-year high in the number of births.

According to statisticians, if this trend continues, 180,000 children will be born this year.

READ MORE | 8 things you need to know about giving birth in the Netherlands

A pigeon pair…. and a spare

“Jelle, Tess, you’re going to have a new little brother or sister.” 👶 🍼

Not only has 2021 seen an increase in first-time parents, but there have also been more second and third children born this year than usual.

Proportionally speaking, the increase in births has been highest in the category of third children. Clearly, the lockdown gave people time to reevaluate their circumstances and priorities. Or maybe there was just nothing else to do….

READ MORE | How to register a birth in the Netherlands

🚩 Is a bakfiets shortage on the horizon? Better buy one now just in case.

What are your thoughts on the increased birthrate in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Laura Garcia/Pexels

