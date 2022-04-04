And now it’s autumn: wind and rain forecast for the Netherlands this week

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Prepare to have your face battered by blustery winds, your umbrellas thwarted by rain, and your nose nipped by considerably colder temperatures — truly autumnal weather is returning to the Netherlands for the week.

And we don’t mean the pumpkin spice-latte, colourful leaves, crisp air kind of autumnal. According to Weerplaza, the week is set to look wet, windy and certainly not warm.

Rain, rain, and wind

Batten down the hatches and buy yourself some comfort food. Today is set to be exclusively wet and extra windy. ☔️

And tomorrow. Oh and maybe Wednesday too. In fact, don’t have high hopes for the rest of the week. 🥲

There are some silver linings to be seen amongst all the clouds, however. The wind will be slightly less strong on Tuesday — but still present.

And technically, while there are a series of depressions set to pass over the Netherlands, meteorologists can’t yet confirm whether that means a lot of rain at the end of the week or just een klein beetje.

Temperatures will also rise to a balmy 10 degrees. 🌴 That’s something, right? 😅

From summer to winter to autumn

The past three weeks of weather in the Netherlands have been more temperamental than a toxic ex, to say the least. Last week, we went from 20 degrees and sunshine to sub-zero temperatures and snow.

In fact, just yesterday, the Netherlands saw temperatures drop as low as -10.8 in Achterhoek. 😳 There was even SKATING in Winterswijk, according to RTL Nieuws.

Now, however, it’s autumn’s turn to make a comeback. 🍂

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Previous articleDutch ‘virus truth’ leader rearrested for violating release conditions
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

