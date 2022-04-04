Dutch ‘virus truth’ leader rearrested for violating release conditions

Leader of the anti-coronavirus movement Willem Engel was rearrested on Sunday afternoon while on his way to a protest in Nijmegen.

Engel apparently did not comply with the imposed release conditions and police took him into custody again, tells the NOS. 🚨

Released and arrested in the same week

The police only released Engel last week, on the condition that he would not post on social media. However, Engel visited the online TV programme Café Weltschmerz. 🎥

The Public Prosecution Service will not confirm the reason for the arrest. Engel’s legal advisor assumes the police rearrested him for this appearance.

De aanhouding van Willem Engel vandaag, is dit mooi of is dit mooi. pic.twitter.com/lXNagYaStE — Jan Willem Prosje (@jwprosje) April 3, 2022 Tweet translation: The detention of Willem Engel today, is this beautiful or is this beautiful.

He doesn’t see this as a violation of conditions because they should only apply to his personal media accounts — right? 🤨

Public Prosecution investigation

The Public Prosecution Services started an investigation on Engel after around 22,000 people filed complaints against him for inciting civil unrest through social media. 📱

Some claim Engel is guilty of sedition, spreading medical disinformation, fraud, and statements with terrorist intents and threats.

Police arrested Willem Engel in mid-March and detained him for two weeks. It hasn’t been determined whether Engel’s case will be dealt with in court.

The court will decide whether the Virus Truth leader remains in custody or if they release him pending his trial.

What do you think of Willem Engel’s rearrest? Tell us in the comments! 💭

Feature Image: Peter Heine/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0