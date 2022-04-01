It’s snowing in the Netherlands IN APRIL and we quit

Nope, this is no April Fool’s joke, people. Take one good look (or double-take) out of your window you’ll see that the Netherlands is covered under a thin blanket of snow. 🌨

Did someone say climate change? Or just classic (Dutch) April weather? We’ll leave that up to the experts.

April is still scheduled to begin in little less than an hour, right? #weer #Leiden #sneeuw pic.twitter.com/qbOsiJbLlb — B in the Netherlands (@BintheNL) March 31, 2022

Code yellow until 10 AM

On a more serious note, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow warning because of hazardous ice and snow on the roads for almost the entire country, reports the NOS.

The KNMI also predicts heavy winds on the western Dutch coast, especially around the area of the IJsselmeer. 🌬

Accidents

Throughout the night, there have been several accidents. Close to the village of Hidaard, in Friesland, a bus slipped off the road and the driver is now in the hospital.

There has also been a severe car crash on Rotterdam’s Stadionsviadukt. While the exact circumstances are unclear, one person died and two people were wounded.

Snow here to stay?

Okay, but how much of this nonsense will we have to endure? We’re shivering in our clogs over here!

The gusts of snow are expected to drift over and out of the Netherlands by early midday. From then on it’s still cold but the roads should be free of dangerous ice and slipperiness.

Weerenradar does say that the weekend will stay cold here in the Netherlands. We can expect between 0 degrees to 2 degrees and occasional snowfall in the West and South of the country.

Too late for snow

One thing is for certain, it’s about two months too late now for winter to show its face.

We’ve been spending the past three weeks enjoying some exceptionally warm weather this March — and were mentally prepared for some more of that.

So, bye bye sneeuw. We won’t miss ya. (Even though you’re pretty.)

How are you going to spend this snowy day in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!