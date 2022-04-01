It’s snowing in the Netherlands IN APRIL and we quit

NewsEnvironmentWeather
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
road-winding-through-snowy-dutch-landscape-under-icy-blue-sky-with-tree-in-snow-covered-branches
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/10235951/stock-photo-cloudscape-in-a-white-winter.html

Nope, this is no April Fool’s joke, people. Take one good look (or double-take) out of your window you’ll see that the Netherlands is covered under a thin blanket of snow. 🌨

Did someone say climate change? Or just classic (Dutch) April weather? We’ll leave that up to the experts.

Code yellow until 10 AM

On a more serious note, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow warning because of hazardous ice and snow on the roads for almost the entire country, reports the NOS.

The KNMI also predicts heavy winds on the western Dutch coast, especially around the area of the IJsselmeer. 🌬

Accidents

Throughout the night, there have been several accidents. Close to the village of Hidaard, in Friesland, a bus slipped off the road and the driver is now in the hospital.

There has also been a severe car crash on Rotterdam’s Stadionsviadukt. While the exact circumstances are unclear, one person died and two people were wounded.

Snow here to stay?

Okay, but how much of this nonsense will we have to endure? We’re shivering in our clogs over here!

The gusts of snow are expected to drift over and out of the Netherlands by early midday. From then on it’s still cold but the roads should be free of dangerous ice and slipperiness.

Weerenradar does say that the weekend will stay cold here in the Netherlands. We can expect between 0 degrees to 2 degrees and occasional snowfall in the West and South of the country.

Too late for snow

One thing is for certain, it’s about two months too late now for winter to show its face.

We’ve been spending the past three weeks enjoying some exceptionally warm weather this March — and were mentally prepared for some more of that.

So, bye bye sneeuw. We won’t miss ya. (Even though you’re pretty.)

How are you going to spend this snowy day in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleNetherlands bans cars every Sunday to curb CO2 emissions and save fuel
Next articleChange of plans: Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands must apply for asylum
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Inflation in the Netherlands rises to nearly 12% in record time

The Dutch inflation rate has been on the rise this year — going from 7.3% in February to 11.9% in...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #88: Hang their school backpack on their house flagpole after graduating

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Have you ever noticed school bags dangling on flagpoles outside of Dutch homes? If yes, then someone in that house has recently found out...

11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

Megan Witkin - 0
Whether you are a Netherlands newbie, or a seasoned Dutch veteran, there’s one thing that keeps everyone on their toes: the weather.  Best known for...

Inflation in the Netherlands rises to nearly 12% in record time

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 1
The Dutch inflation rate has been on the rise this year — going from 7.3% in February to 11.9% in March 2022. That's an...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X