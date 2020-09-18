Starting as early as this evening, cafe and bars in the west of the country will be required to close early and limit their capacity to 50 guests.

Coronavirus cases have continued to rise in western parts of the country, particularly in the Randstad region. Last night, a meeting was held between the cabinet and the chairs of six regions with the highest number of cases to discuss a new plan of action.

Decreased capacity and earlier closure

What is now known is that restaurants and bars will be affected by the new measures. They will be required to limit their capacity to 50 guests at a time, halved from the previously allowed 100 guests, reports NOS.

Further, late-night establishments will now have to stop allowing in new guests at midnight, and ensure that the place is cleared by 1 AM. Cities affected by the new measures will include Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Haarlem, Leiden, and Utrecht, possibly among others.

New infections skyrocketing

Yesterday, 1,756 new infections were reported in the Netherlands, a new record for daily new cases. The government aims to prevent another national lockdown by taking action at the local level.

Details about the new restrictions will be explained tonight at a 7 PM press conference — check back in with DutchReview for the story.

Feature Image: Free-Photos/Pixabay