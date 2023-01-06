At this bank you can ACTUALLY earn 2% on your savings (and even withdraw as you please)

Sick and tired of savings accounts that serve you a big, fat 0% in interest? Well, we’ve got exciting news for you, as this new bank is offering you the highest interest rates available in the Netherlands!

German financial organisation Trade Republic is offering the best savings account for people’s hard-earned money, reports AD.

Oh, and just in case you missed the best part: these are the highest interest rates in the Netherlands! 🥳

It’s time to start saving again

At a whopping 2%, Trade Republic’s interest rates are eight (yes, eight!) times higher than those of other large banks.

READ MORE | Banking in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Even Bunq, which offers the second-highest interest rates available in the Netherlands (at 1.31%), trails woefully behind.

To put things into perspective, if you save €10,000 in an ordinary Dutch savings account with interest rates at around 0.01%, you’ll earn a measly €1 in 12 months’ time.

At Trade Republic? You’ll earn a whole €200 in the same amount of time! 💰

That sounds great, but is my money going to be safe?

You can rest easy, knowing that even if your money is off enjoying a nice pilsner and jägerschnitzel in Germany (and accumulating some deliciously high interest! 😋), it won’t give you the slip.

Any amount under €100,000 (or your equivalent local currency) per account holder per bank is protected by EU statutory deposit laws, irrespective of what happens to the bank that’s currently saving your money.

Will you be treating yourself to some fabulous interest rates at Trade Republic? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

We love transparency! If you click a link in this article and start saving we may receive a small commission that keeps DutchReview running and reviewing. DutchReview does not offer financial advice, please consult an expert if you feel that need. Dankjewel!