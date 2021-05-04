Dutch researchers have taught bees to smell coronavirus (no, really)

NewsHealthWeird
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
bees-on-a-flower-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Pixabay/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/bee-sipping-nectar-on-flower-during-daytime-144252/

Watch out medical students, these buzzy buddies could be pinching your spot. It’s a good thing that more bees have been spotted in the Netherlands this year, as they could be your new huisarts. It’s thought they could be used to diagnose coronavirus.

It turns out that these fuzzy insects can do a lot more than just making honey. Researchers at Wageningen University have trained bees to stick out their tongue when they smell the coronavirus. (Wat luek!) As cute as this may sound, this could be instrumental to diagnosing coronavirus in poor countries, as bees are worldwide baby. 🐝

The science of smell

Bees have an incredible sense of smell, being able to detect a flower from miles away. The research involved training 150 bees to detect the coronavirus from a patient’s swab.

Researchers did this by rewarding the bees with a drop of sugar water anytime they were exposed to the scent of an infected sample. Eventually, the bees learned to stick out their tongues (expecting sugar water) whenever they could smell the coronavirus on a swab.

READ MORE | Bee-ing happy: how the Netherlands keeps its buzz

Researchers tell RTL Nieuws that this has “the potential to be very reliable” as it works with up to five bees correctly identifying coronavirus per infected swab. The researchers stress that they cannot give exact success rates for this study yet.

What do you think of bees being our new medical champions? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Pixabay/Pexels

Previous articleA sacred plot of US soil in the Netherlands dedicated to WWII American liberators
Next articleHello sunshine, goodbye coronavirus: Dutch virologist expects drop in infections
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Hello sunshine, goodbye coronavirus: Dutch virologist expects drop in infections

After a cold and rainy April, we can finally look forward to well-deserved sunshine and temperatures above 20 degrees. Spring...
Jana Vondráčková -

Latest posts

Hello sunshine, goodbye coronavirus: Dutch virologist expects drop in infections

Jana Vondráčková -
After a cold and rainy April, we can finally look forward to well-deserved sunshine and temperatures above 20 degrees. Spring weather is officially coming...

Dutch researchers have taught bees to smell coronavirus (no, really)

Chloe Lovatt -
Watch out medical students, these buzzy buddies could be pinching your spot. It's a good thing that more bees have been spotted in the...

A sacred plot of US soil in the Netherlands dedicated to WWII American liberators

Jim Goyjer -
In the United States, Memorial Day honours its military personnel who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces on the last Monday...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X