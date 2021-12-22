Stay out, Dutchies — say Belgium, Germany, and Austria

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
shopping-centre-antwerp-people-walking
Image: Alpegor6/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/336173120/stock-photo-antwerp-belgium-december-2019-people.html

With the Netherlands going into a hard lockdown, many Dutchies have been crossing the border into other countries where the coronavirus rules are more relaxed. However, Germany, Austria, and Belgium are not having it.

No hitting the Austrian slopes or shopping in Belgium for Dutch residents this winter! 🙅‍♀️ At least that’s what neighbouring countries hope for.

Dutch residents have been visiting Germany, Austria, and Belgium in high volumes due to the more relaxed rules in those neighbouring countries.

However, these countries are not happy with this and are urging Nederlanders to stay put.

The German administrator of the Borken district, Kai Zwiker, has called on the Dutch to “stay in their own country” and to not make unnecessary visits to neighbouring countries, reports Het Parool.

Belgium could go into a lockdown

Many Dutch residents have been flocking to places like Ghent and Antwerp (Belgium border towns) to do last-minute Christmas shopping since the closing of all non-essential stores in the Netherlands — You know that we still have Bol.com, right? 😓

In Belgium, people can still shop, dine out, and do a lot of things “like normal.” However, that may change due to the influx of new visitors, according to the governor of Antwerp, Cathy Berx.

Berx has urged Belgium’s northern neighbours not to visit the country. She believes that Belgium is at risk of another lockdown due to the high volume of visitors.

“Letting that happen is the shortest way to a closure of the catering industry here too. And nobody wants that,” Governer Berx told De Standaard.

Austria wants to impose mandatory quarantine on the Netherlands

Austria will enforce a new regulation that requires people entering their country from Great Britain, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands to do a mandatory 10-day quarantine. However, after five days, people may take a PCR test and if it’s negative, they can break out of quarantine.

This regulation will go into effect on December 24 and applies to everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

Austria is also considering barring people who aren’t fully vaccinated or have proof of recent recovery from entering the country.

Feature Image: Alpegor6/Depositphotos

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

