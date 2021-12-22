Brace yourself — new entry rules for non-EU travellers coming to the Netherlands start today

NewsHealthInternational
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
a-picture-of-passengers-waiting-at-an-airport-masked-travelling-to-the-netherlands
Image: svitlanahulko85.gmail.com/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/476984726/stock-photo-stylish-man-in-medical-mask.html

Starting today, travellers coming from outside the EU/Schengen area can only travel to the Netherlands under new rules. For one, they must always have a negative test certificate to enter the country.

These new rules will also apply to fully-vaccinated travellers and people with a recovery certificate to try and curb the spread of the omicron variant, reports the NOS.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Back to the basics

Evidence from a PCR test may be up to 48 hours old to be considered valid for travel. Antigen tests can be a maximum of 24 hours old.

In addition to these rules, travellers coming from very high-risk countries will also have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the Netherlands. This period can be shortened by receiving a negative PCR test result from the GGD (municipal health department) after five days of quarantine.

The rule also applies to visitors from the UK, who have recently been put in the very high-risk category by other European countries. So much for staying in the EU. 😬

Rule exceptions

Of course, there are exceptions to these new rules. Travellers from these very high-risk countries under the age of 12 will not be obligated to do a PCR or antigen test — something to relieve parents.

The new entry rules will also not apply to any countries belonging to the EU/Schengen area (European Union perks 🇪🇺) and the Caribbean parts of the Netherlands including Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, and the three public bodies Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

Drastic measures

Other countries in the EU will be using the same measures but the Netherlands is the first to implement it after announcing its third hard lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

In the meantime, the Netherlands has announced its intentions to get everyone’s booster shots by mid-March.

What do you think about the new travel rules? Tell us your thoughts in the comments

Image: svitlanahulko85.gmail.com/Depositphotos

Previous articleGourmetten: A ‘gezellige’ evening of classic Dutch dining
Next articleStay out, Dutchies — say Belgium, Germany, and Austria
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Largest increase in two decades: Dutch housing prices reach a record high

This isn’t the first time you’ve heard this, nor is this phenomenon exclusive to the Netherlands — but the Dutch...
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

7 handy things to know before starting your university hunt in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
If you’re considering the Netherlands for higher education, you’ve made a great choice.  Lots of internationals want to study in the land of cheese and...

Largest increase in two decades: Dutch housing prices reach a record high

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸 -
This isn’t the first time you’ve heard this, nor is this phenomenon exclusive to the Netherlands — but the Dutch housing crisis surely is...

Dutch Quirk #34: Joining a fraternity and wearing a (seriously gross) jacket

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Sororities and fraternities tend to be associated with the US, but don't be fooled because the Dutch have them too. It's the whole package: the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X