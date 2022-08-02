Body pulled from Amsterdam canal by magnet fisher

An unsuspecting magnet fisher pulled a dead body out of Amsterdam’s Oudezijds Voorburgwal canal on Monday.

Amsterdam police confirmed the events to AD at the site of the discovery. It is unknown who the person is, or how they ended up in the canal.

“The police are currently investigating what exactly happened,” said a spokesperson for Politie Amsterdam.

The unsuspecting fisherman was magnet fishing, an activity where a fishing rod with a large magnet attached is thrown into the water in search of metal objects.

It is unknown how the activity brought the body to the surface or the magnet fisher’s condition.

Sam isn't great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map.

