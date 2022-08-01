Grab yo’ sunscreen: August is going to be waaay warmer than usual

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
If you thought we were moving towards cooler days after an unusually hot summer, you’re in for a steamy surprise. August is likely to be warmer than normal as well! ☀️

Not only that, but the weather might also be drier than normal, in combination with an average temperature rate about one and three degrees higher than the usual 20 degrees.

Warm air incoming

The first ten days of the month will be marked by a warm current from the southwest, writes NU.nl, bringing us a nice tropical breeze to end the summer with. 💨

Despite some rain and thunderstorms, it’ll mostly be filled with pleasant summer weather, with temperatures climbing up to the 30-degree mark in some local areas.

Off to a hot start

The first week starts rather cloudy in most parts of the country, with occasional showers and only a few peeks of sun.

That will quickly change, however, as the next few days will give us up to 27 degrees in most places. As usual, Limburg is the warmest area with over 30-degree weather, but the southeast and east will be quite hot in general.

From Thursday towards the end of the week, we will see a decent amount of rain (particularly in the middle of the country), and temperatures will be dropping to the low 20s.

Fall is near

Although August will be unusually hot, there’s no getting around the fact that we’re headed towards the end of the summer here in the Netherlands.

So, it’s no surprise that the middle of the month is less clear-cut summer-y than the first part. Temperatures are likely to stay high in the middle of the month, but the details are still a bit up in the air (hehe 😉).

The final ten days of August will tease us with some slightly cooler temperatures (and an expected average of 18 degrees), but nothing too dramatic, according to the weather gods over at Weerplaza.

How will you spend the last few weeks of summer? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

