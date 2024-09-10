You’ll now need your passport to enter GERMANY from the Netherlands

Not very neighbourly of the Germans 😐

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-or-Aachen-border-between-Germany-and-the-Netherlands
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/aachen-germany-november-standard-eu-border-roadsign-indicating-entrance-to-bundesrepublik-deutschland-picture-entry-image296755526

Starting next Monday, September 16, Germany will enforce passport controls along all of its land borders for at least six months. Helaas, that includes the Dutch-German border, too.

Through this drastic measure, the German government hopes to reduce the number of people entering the country without a valid visa, the NOS reports. 

What changes for the Dutch?

How exactly Germany plans to implement checks along the entirety of its 3,767-kilometre land border remains unclear.

The practical implications for neighbouring countries are also yet to be defined.

READ NEXT | The 19 biggest differences between Germany and the Netherlands

However, the Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration, Marjolein Faber (PVV), has already stated that she understands Germany’s decision.

In fact, Faber wishes to cooperate with Germany to strengthen border control not only between the two countries, but also in the rest of the EU.

As such, individuals travelling to Germany from the Netherlands are likely to be affected.

Goods travelling across the border, however, may be spared the hassle. Faber has announced that she will work with Germany to minimise the measure’s impact on trade. 

What about the Schengen treaty?

You might be wondering how this is legal, considering that EU rules are supposed to guarantee freedom of movement across Schengen countries. 

Well… it is! Apparently, if a country has good reason to implement border checks, does so extraordinarily and temporarily, and requests the European Commission’s permission beforehand, the measure is allowed. 

READ NEXT | Roadtrips from the Netherlands to Germany: a guide to your summer getaways

Germany has complied with all of the above, citing social and political pressure caused by terrorism and cross-border crime threats as the reason for tightening its borders. 

It is not the first country to obtain permission to disregard Schengen rules, either: Sweden, Denmark, France, Austria, Slovenia, and Italy have also done it recently. 

Just how temporary and extraordinary this measure will be, then, remains to be seen.

What do you think of Germany’s decision? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Over 20 strikes to hit the Netherlands this week: Here’s how they’ll affect you
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Over 20 strikes to hit the Netherlands this week: Here’s how they’ll affect you

It's not just commuting that will be almost impossible at points this week — large-scale strikes by vital professions across...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Over 20 strikes to hit the Netherlands this week: Here’s how they’ll affect you

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
It's not just commuting that will be almost impossible at points this week — large-scale strikes by vital professions across the country will cause...

Dutch Quirk #12: Be obsessed with peanut butter

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 - 0
You’re at work and the clock strikes 12.30: lunchtime! Time for your leftover pasta — mmm 🤤. Meanwhile, your Dutch colleague shows up holding...

Dutch Quirk #129: Bike recklessly — and somehow remain unhurt

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Hell hath no fury like a Dutchie atop a bicycle. Ever seen one zigzag, helmetless, through speeding traffic, do a flip in the air...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.